Why You Should Avoid Roughly Chopping Your Shallots For A Flavorful Dish

How important are shallots? They're the cornerstone of many great recipes and the unexpected secret weapon in others (they give cacio de pepe a delicious twist). And if that's not enough proof for you, shallots are one the three most vital ingredients that of Andrew Zimmern can't live without. However, much of the flavor of shallots is due to how it's cut. Generally speaking, mincing your shallots will impart more flavor onto your dish, while roughly chopping this remarkably popular type of onion is often a poor choice if you expect the veggie to do any heavy lifting in the taste department.

Rough chopping is the term used for making imprecise cuts on whatever vegetable you're handling. To clarify why rough chopping undoes the impact of shallots, we spoke to Morgan Peaceman, a recipe blogger and content creator at Nomaste Hungry. She says that while there are uses for rough chopping, it isn't the best choice if you're hoping to benefit from all the flavor that shallots can offer. "It depends on what you are planning to use the onion and/or garlic for," Peaceman tells us. "If you want a mild flavor, slice or rough chop."