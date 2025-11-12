Andrew Zimmern Says He 'Can't Exist' Without These 3 Spices And Herbs

When asked to choose just three flavor essentials, Andrew Zimmern didn't hesitate. "I can't exist without hot chilies, shallots, and citrus... lemon. I'll pick lemon," he told The Tim Ferriss Show. To him, these aren't just spices — they're the foundation of good cooking. Each one brings acid, depth, and contrast, the building blocks of flavor balance.

Zimmern explained that chilies, shallots, and lemon all contain natural acids, which help create "a more symphonic taste experience." He layers them the way a painter layers color — lemon zest, juice, and roasted slices, hitting different notes in the same dish. It's why his wife's roast chicken sings: she stuffs the bird with lemons, then finishes with a drizzle of fresh juice and olive oil, creating what he calls a "more sensual and deeper flavor." It's the same instinct behind his grilled tuna salt seasoning, which uses citrus to pull brightness from the char. His advice for home cooks? Don't just season — build flavor in stages.