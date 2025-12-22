Review: International Delight And Paris Hilton's Coffee Creamer Collab Is As Sweet As It Is Hot

If you've ever taken a sip of scalding coffee and said, "That's hot!" congratulations, you have something in common with Paris Hilton. Well, two things, because the hotel heiress and socialite is also a coffee fan, which is why she teamed up with International Delight creamers to bring a lot more glitz and glamor to your morning routine.

For a limited time, International Delight is offering three unique creamers inspired by Paris Hilton's go-to coffee order. There's the Raspberry Champagne Creamer, which promises "a burst of fruity flavor that's unexpected, indulgent, and as sweet as a kiss." If you're looking for something with a little more heat, there's the Sweet & Spicy Creamer, which aims to revive a boring cup of Joe with a very real kick. And finally, for the cold foam crowd, there's the Cotton Candy Cold Foam Creamer, which requires little explanation.

International Delight sent me a bottle of each to try. Off the top, I'll be honest: my expectations were not terribly high, but I came away impressed. Find out which flavor you can skip and which one will have you feeling like you have glitter in your veins.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.