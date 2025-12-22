Review: International Delight And Paris Hilton's Coffee Creamer Collab Is As Sweet As It Is Hot
If you've ever taken a sip of scalding coffee and said, "That's hot!" congratulations, you have something in common with Paris Hilton. Well, two things, because the hotel heiress and socialite is also a coffee fan, which is why she teamed up with International Delight creamers to bring a lot more glitz and glamor to your morning routine.
For a limited time, International Delight is offering three unique creamers inspired by Paris Hilton's go-to coffee order. There's the Raspberry Champagne Creamer, which promises "a burst of fruity flavor that's unexpected, indulgent, and as sweet as a kiss." If you're looking for something with a little more heat, there's the Sweet & Spicy Creamer, which aims to revive a boring cup of Joe with a very real kick. And finally, for the cold foam crowd, there's the Cotton Candy Cold Foam Creamer, which requires little explanation.
International Delight sent me a bottle of each to try. Off the top, I'll be honest: my expectations were not terribly high, but I came away impressed. Find out which flavor you can skip and which one will have you feeling like you have glitter in your veins.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Availability and nutritional information
Beginning in January, all three Paris-inspired flavors will be available nationwide while supplies last. The two 32-ounce creamers – Raspberry Champagne and Sweet and Spicy – will retail for $4.59, while the 14-ounce Cotton Candy Cold Foam will be $5.49. Prices may vary by location.
The two standard creamers contain the same nutritional values. A single tablespoon serving contains 35 calories, 1.5 grams of fat, and 5 grams of sugar. They're also lactose and gluten-free. The cold foam, thanks to a lot more air, has a serving size of 2 tablespoons, each of which contains 20 calories, 1 gram of fat, and 3 grams of sugar. All three do contain real sugar, but none contain dairy, instead relying on a combination of water and palm oil as the base.
Raspberry Champagne Creamer Review
I tried each of the creamers first on its own – nothing like sipping straight creamer from a shot glass to start the day – and then in a cup of coffee. When you first open the bottle, it's impossible to miss the sugary sweet raspberry smell. I was both relieved and a bit disappointed that there are no artificial colors in here – those will come later – so this creamer looks like any other. On its own, I was surprised at just how sweet and strong the raspberry flavor is, but it makes sense given that it's supposed to cut through the bitterness of coffee.
In the proper setting, the sweetness is far more muted, with the raspberry mostly waiting until the aftertaste to shine through. On the whole, this is a perfectly good coffee creamer. I'm not sure what the "champagne" element is or if that's more for marketing than anything, but as a raspberry creamer, this one gets the job done.
Cotton Candy Cold Foam Creamer Review
Are there any bad foods that come in a whipped cream bottle? (And don't you dare besmirch Cheese Whiz.) Safe to say, this is the best-tasting creamer on its own. I squeezed some onto a spoon and was a bit surprised by the consistency. I was expecting a semi-sturdy whipped cream consistency, but this is cold foam, so it's quite a bit thinner. The color was a pleasant surprise, though. Like any good cotton candy, it's bright pink.
Spraying a bit of this foam into some coffee is definitely more fun if you're using a clear glass. The pink foam explodes both down and up at the same time, so make sure you've got some headroom. Sipping through the cold foam is fun if only for the carnival smell of cotton candy and inevitable pink mustache. As it settles into the drink, this creamer offers more sweetness than the raspberry, but it's not overwhelming. The idea of putting something as sweet and uniquely flavorful as cotton candy into coffee sounds a bit absurd, but the end result is no sweeter than any standard menu item you'd find at your nearest coffeehouse.
Sweet and Spicy Creamer Review
Spicy drinks aren't usually my favorites. I've tried plenty of pepper-infused beers, and they're fine. Even a spicy margarita pales in comparison to a sweet one in my book, so I had low expectations for a coffee creamer that promised not a cinnamon spice, but a hot, pepper-inspired taste. The smell is a lot like nutmeg, which in turn reminded me of eggnog, but the taste is definitely a dual experience. First, I got the sugary sweet, and then after swallowing, a surprising little burn tickled the back of my throat. If you're forced to drink one of the two liquid creamers on its own for whatever reason, I'd stick with the strawberry.
If we're talking coffee, though, I really enjoyed the dual personality of the Sweet and Spicy. The coffee I made for this tasting was nothing special – Starbucks Keurig cups – but this creamer seemed to elevate the entire cup. The sweetness on the front end of each sip helped mellow out the coffee's natural bitterness, while the spice at the end, the very end remember, seemed to highlight the coffee's flavor while giving your taste buds one more little kick on the way out. I'm shocked to say it, but Sweet and Spicy beats Raspberry Champagne in a showdown of classic creamers.
Final verdict and methodology
I really didn't see this one coming. I thought for sure that these creamers would be nothing more than a few gimmicky, lousy-tasting concoctions. Instead, International Delight and Paris Hilton crafted three unique, fun, and satisfying creamer options. The Raspberry Champagne is good, but not quite as exciting as the multi-sensory experience of the Cotton Candy Cold Foam or the duality of the Sweet and Spicy Creamer. If you're a true creamer connoisseur looking to stack flavors, I highly recommend combining the Raspberry Champagne and Cotton Candy for one seriously sweet sip; it's fabulous.
International Delight reached out and offered to send a bottle of each new creamer before they hit shelves nationwide. I tasted each one on its own before adding them to coffee to taste them as intended. My evaluations were based on taste, smell, and texture. International Delight did not compensate Mashed or me for this review.