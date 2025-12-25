Don't Dump This Leftover Liquid And Use It Upgrade Cocktails Instead
Bartenders and drink makers know that cocktails can benefit greatly from some remarkably unique ingredients; some that you'd never expect would be good for more than one purpose. While few might ever imagine that peppercorns can amp up cocktails, many more would likely be surprised to learn that leftover pasta water can give certain cocktails a depth and flavor that lends a total upgrade from the base recipe you're used to. We discussed exactly how pasta water has the capability to be such a game-changing ingredient with Spencer Davis, lead bartender at The Alida hotel in Savannah, Georgia. He explained that, contrary to what you might think, pasta water can be used for more than pasta sauce — and it should have a place in your favorite cocktails.
"Leftover pasta water, when used properly, can add a nice savory and silky depth to any number of cocktails," Davis explained. "The starch and salt from the water will make for an interesting addition and an almost creamy texture when applied correctly." This is especially useful for drinks that you plan on enjoying alongside any rich, pasta-based dish, as the mild saltiness and starchiness of the key ingredient can turn your cocktail of choice into an incredible complement to your meal.
The best ways to use pasta water in cocktails
When it comes to exactly which cocktails to use pasta water for, it's best not to add it to those with a lot of conflicting flavors. This means fruity or minty drinks — such as margaritas and mojitos — probably wouldn't be the best option for this cocktail upgrade. "I think it's best paired with a stirred boozy cocktail like a martini, or even a Negroni," Spencer Davis specified. "When using it, I would start by chilling it and using a small amount (around a half-ounce), and then adding more until you reach the desired texture."
While mixing in pasta water could be the trick with some cocktails that are traditionally served neat, there's another form of pasta water you can integrate into your favorite cocktail — ice cubes. Freezing pasta water in an ice cube tray is a great strategy to preserve the surprisingly useful ingredient — and in the case of cocktails, this can be the perfect way to impart a richer flavor. This is an especially great choice for a Negroni and some whiskey cocktails, many of which are already served on the rocks in the first place.