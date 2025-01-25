You Really Need To Start Freezing Pasta Water In Ice Cube Trays

Boiling pasta can be a bit of a chore — having to wait for the water to come up to temp, constantly hovering over the pot, giving it an occasional stir to make sure the noodles don't stick together, and watching that the water doesn't boil over. But, once it's done, not only do you have the perfect carby vessel for a myriad of sauces you also have liquid gold in the form of all that starchy pasta water. Most of the time, you probably dump it down the drain when straining the noodles, but we're here to tell you that you need to start saving your pasta water and freezing it in ice cube trays.

The reason you want to save pasta water is that it's full of starch, which has boiled off the noodles. This starch not only helps bind sauces to the pasta it emulsifies fats (like butter), creating a rich, creamy texture. This means it can help thicken liquids, like buttery noodle sauces, creamy roux, or your favorite winter soups. Freezing pasta water in ice cube trays, rather than in one big block, means you don't have to hack away at a chunk of ice when you want to use a little bit of it. Individual cubes make it so easy to pluck portions from the freezer and toss them in your pan.