People Use This Common Pan For Ground Beef, But It's A Big Mistake

Whether you're making the filling for homemade tacos or preparing beef stroganoff, you'll doubtlessly find plenty of use for ground beef in your kitchen. Well, we certainly hope so, anyway, or the twenty bucks you spent on it at the grocery store would go to waste. But since beef is so expensive these days, it stands to reason that you'd want to prepare it exactly right. So what should you brown it in to get that sweet, sweet Maillard reaction? We talked to Jennifer Borchardt, culinary director at Pre Brands, and she told us to set the saucepan aside when you're trying to brown your meat.

"Saucepans are great for a lot of things, but cooking ground beef isn't one of them," said Borchardt. "There's usually not enough surface area to prevent overcrowding and the high sides let water pool, causing your beef to steam instead of fry." The goal of browning ground beef, after all, is to add a roasty flavor and develop a brown color — there's a reason why we don't call it "graying" ground beef, right? Luckily, saucepans still have their place in the kitchen. They work much better if you're making an actual sauce, such as these 13 sauces chefs say you should try making at home.