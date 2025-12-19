Taco Bell Confetti Cookie Freeze Review: A Frozen Cookie-Flavored Soda? Actually Pretty Great

Rather than ramp down heading into 2025's holiday season, Taco Bell made sure to end the year with some significant limited-time additions to its menu. Taco Bell's new Creamy Garlic Sauce is totally worth a trip, for example, and is just one of multiple items that popped up at Taco Bell locations nationwide during the second half of December.

Joining Taco Bell's dessert menu at the same time as the Creamy Garlic Sauce is a Confetti Cookie Freeze. Past promotional frozen desserts at Taco Bell, it's worth mentioning, have garnered mixed reviews. The Takeout's review of Taco Bell's Vanilla Cream Soda Freezes, for example, found them lackluster. However, The Takeout's review of Taco Bell's Strawberry Skittles Freeze described the limited-time offering as unexpectedly magical. I visited my local Taco Bell and picked up a Taco Bell Confetti Cookie Freeze on the first day of its availability. The following includes a brief rundown of the item in addition to my thoughts after trying the Confetti Cookie Freeze myself.