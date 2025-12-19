Taco Bell Confetti Cookie Freeze Review: A Frozen Cookie-Flavored Soda? Actually Pretty Great
Rather than ramp down heading into 2025's holiday season, Taco Bell made sure to end the year with some significant limited-time additions to its menu. Taco Bell's new Creamy Garlic Sauce is totally worth a trip, for example, and is just one of multiple items that popped up at Taco Bell locations nationwide during the second half of December.
Joining Taco Bell's dessert menu at the same time as the Creamy Garlic Sauce is a Confetti Cookie Freeze. Past promotional frozen desserts at Taco Bell, it's worth mentioning, have garnered mixed reviews. The Takeout's review of Taco Bell's Vanilla Cream Soda Freezes, for example, found them lackluster. However, The Takeout's review of Taco Bell's Strawberry Skittles Freeze described the limited-time offering as unexpectedly magical. I visited my local Taco Bell and picked up a Taco Bell Confetti Cookie Freeze on the first day of its availability. The following includes a brief rundown of the item in addition to my thoughts after trying the Confetti Cookie Freeze myself.
What is Taco Bell's Confetti Cookie Freeze?
Frozen slushies may not be among the foremost items associated with Taco Bell. Even in the drinks department, it's not the chain's freezes but the iconic Mountain Dew Baja Blast that makes Taco Bell one of the 13 fast food restaurants with the most unique drinks. Nevertheless, freezes have seemingly become a fixture of the chain's selection of sweet treats with no sign of slowing down.
As a base, the Confetti Cookie Freeze uses a vanilla-flavored frozen slushy. That's nothing new at Taco Bell, previously serving as the base for its limited-time vanilla cream soda freezes. Mixed in are a bespoke pink sugar cookie-flavored syrup, rainbow sprinkles, and vanilla crème. That latter ingredient was integral to the Baja Blast Dream — effectively a dirty soda — which was one of a handful of new Taco Bell items The Takeout reviewed at the start of 2025. So, whereas both vanilla components are returning to the Taco Bell menu, it's the sugar cookie syrup and rainbow sprinkles that grant the Confetti Cookie Freeze its distinct identity.
What is the Confetti Cookie Freeze's availability and how much does it cost?
Rumors of the Confetti Cookie Freeze started circulating a couple of weeks prior to the item's official release. But when the item finally landed on Taco Bell menus across the U.S., it was with no official fanfare — both Taco Bell's social media and digital newsroom lacked official mention of the item on the day of its arrival.
What is apparent is that the Confetti Cookie Freeze became available on December 18. Its availability is purportedly nationwide, but that doesn't necessarily mean it will be in stock at every single location. At my local Taco Bell in the outskirts of Las Vegas, a regular Confetti Cookie Freeze costs $3.99 before tax whereas a large totals $4.19. Since Taco Bell is franchised, the price will likely vary by region.
Just prior to the Confetti Cookie Freeze, the Steak & Poblano Rolled Quesadilla debuted on Taco Bell menus on November 20, and lasted through December 17. If that timeline is any indication, Taco Bell fans interested in trying the Confetti Cookie Freeze before it leaves should do so before January's midpoint.
Taste test: Taco Bell's Confetti Cookie Freeze
Upon my first sip of the Taco Bell Confetti Cookie Freeze, I noticed a few things going on. Most immediately surprising to me was some effervescence. It wasn't quite on the level of a full soda, but it was prominent nevertheless. When ordering a Baja Blast Freeze, effervescence is probably something most customers expect. But nothing about the name "Confetti Cookie Freeze" evokes soda, so that element caught me off guard.
The Confetti Cookie Freeze's flavor, meanwhile, is indeed reminiscent of the classic grocery store sugar cookie, which has divided the internet into fans and haters in equal measure. Its sprinkles don't necessarily impact its flavor much, but there are a lot of them, meaning its slushy texture is complicated significantly by those hard sprinkles. Considering just how common sprinkles are on actual sugar cookies, they ultimately contribute to the sense that the Confetti Cookie Freeze is like a frozen, effervescent, sugar cookie in liquid form.
Final verdict: Just because Taco Bell can make a frozen cookie soda, should they?
All at once, each sip of the Taco Bell Confetti Cookie Freeze combines a sort of vanilla cream soda experience, a frozen slushie, actual sprinkles, and the flavor of a sugar cookie. All that was initially disorienting, but as soon as my brain was able to make sense of how those pieces fit together, I found the Confetti Cookie Freeze to be pretty tasty.
Such a unique flavor profile is to the Confetti Cookie Freeze's benefit. Taco Bell's success is predicated largely on the fact that nothing else tastes quite like that baseline Taco Bell flavor found across its standard menu — a Taco Bell craving simply can't be satisfied anywhere else. Even if I didn't really find the Confetti Cookie Freeze to taste identifiably like something from Taco Bell, it represented the chain spiritually, thanks to such an irreplicable flavor experience. For what it's worth, the Confetti Cookie Freeze is pretty intensely sugary, falling firmly in dessert territory, rather than functioning as a drink. With that said, the surprisingly complementary flavors and textures happening all at once are equal parts intriguing and viscerally satisfying. All in all, the Confetti Cookie Freeze excels both as a dessert and as a Taco Bell experiment gone right.