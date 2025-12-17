The 4 Upcoming Aldi Finds Coffee Lovers Can't Miss

Coffee lovers will want to check out Aldi's infamous and beloved aisle of shame before the new year. The retailer has announced that a number of low-priced products will be available in stores between December 24 and December 30, 2025, and the line-up is full of finds for shoppers wishing to replicate cafe-style coffee at home. While the products won't launch in time for Christmas, they're a great way to make sure you start your new year well-caffeinated. Plus, they won't put too much of a strain on your already-exhaused late December purse strings.

The line-up includes decor items and home accessories like coffee-themed kitchen mats, caramel macchiato-scented candles, and colorful glass coffee mugs, in addition to deals on actual coffee and add-ins like Barissimo Coffee Syrups. If you're a fan of Chobani's White Chocolate Coffee Creamer or Keurig's LaVazza K-cups, now is the time to stock up. But you'll also find some of the best deals on kitchen supplies like carafes, French presses, and milk frothers. Check out the selection below.