The 4 Upcoming Aldi Finds Coffee Lovers Can't Miss
Coffee lovers will want to check out Aldi's infamous and beloved aisle of shame before the new year. The retailer has announced that a number of low-priced products will be available in stores between December 24 and December 30, 2025, and the line-up is full of finds for shoppers wishing to replicate cafe-style coffee at home. While the products won't launch in time for Christmas, they're a great way to make sure you start your new year well-caffeinated. Plus, they won't put too much of a strain on your already-exhaused late December purse strings.
The line-up includes decor items and home accessories like coffee-themed kitchen mats, caramel macchiato-scented candles, and colorful glass coffee mugs, in addition to deals on actual coffee and add-ins like Barissimo Coffee Syrups. If you're a fan of Chobani's White Chocolate Coffee Creamer or Keurig's LaVazza K-cups, now is the time to stock up. But you'll also find some of the best deals on kitchen supplies like carafes, French presses, and milk frothers. Check out the selection below.
Ambiano Electric Glass Kettle
In my opinion, it's high time that Americans learn to love electric kettles. They're just so useful — not just for tea or pour-over coffee, but for day-to-day kitchen tasks, too. They do a better job of boiling water than microwaves, and they're typically faster than stovetop methods. You can use them to heat water for a small pot of pasta or to sanitize a sponge in a snap.
I graduated from cheap Amazon kettles to a pricey, variable temperature model from Stagg years ago. It's well worth the price, but the Ambiano Electric Glass Kettle, which retails for $19.99, offers a cute and accessible entry point to anyone who wants to know what the big deal is. It holds seven cups and features an automatic shut-off.
Crofton French Press
Here's my philosophy on high-priced kitchen gadgets: Splurge on things that need their bells and whistles, and save on the simple stuff. It doesn't get much simpler than a French press, so don't shell out for what is essentially a plunger made from wire mesh. Aldi's $7.99 French Press fits the bill. If you've been looking for an inexpensive way to experiment with the classic coffee method, this is it. Before you purchase the press, make sure to decide what you want from your French press so you can determine if the Aldi model meets your needs.
Crofton Insulated Stainless Steel Carafe
The Crofton Insulated Stainless Steel Carafe is the perfect way to keep hot coffee hot (or iced coffee cold!) for hours during brunches or book clubs. The 2-quart capacity is enough to serve a small crowd, assuming that there are no devoted coffee drinkers present. If you count yourself among that crowd, the carafe can keep you company while you work all day — but if you're regularly downing that much coffee, well, it's probably time to cut back.
Crofton Stoneware Canister
Crofton's Stoneware Canister is the perfect upgrade for anyone who stores their coffee in its original bag, shoved far back in a cabinet. I'm guilty of that storage move myself — but the handsome canister, along with matching containers for flour and sugar, is a much more chic alternative. The canister is just $9.99 and comes with a wooden lid and scoop.