What To Consider Before Buying Your First French Press

A French press is a pretty simple coffee-making gadget, but it's surprisingly versatile since you can use it to whip cream (if you've got the necessary stamina) or to de-pulp fruit juice if you ever misplace your strainer. Assuming you'll be using the French press to make coffee, though, what should you look for when making a purchase? According to Muhammad Saqlain, the coffee roaster behind the Toronto coffee delivery service RoastPlan, one major factor is the material it's made from.

The usual French press selection will include carafes made from glass, plastic, or metal. "Glass will give you a clean tasting finish and will give you a transparent view which might be aesthetically appealing," Saqlain told The Takeout. "Plastic is nice because it absorbs very little heat from the water and will allow the heat to focus on extracting the coffee. And finally stainless steel, which is more durable and can come with thermal insulation properties, which might be desirable." He owns options one and three, explaining, "I avoid plastic due to the mix of microplastics."

Saqlain also advises taking a look at the size of the filtering screen — smaller is better. As he warned, "Choosing a French press with a relatively larger screen size will result in smaller particles escaping the filter and making their way into your coffee."