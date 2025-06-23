The Ingenious Way To Strain Fresh Fruit Juice With A Certain Coffee Tool

Homemade freshly squeezed juice is one of the most refreshing drinks out there, whether you're enjoying it for breakfast, a midday pick-me-up, or on a hot summer day. There's absolutely nothing wrong with juice from concentrate, but there's something extra satisfying about a freshly squeezed glass. The only thing that can be a hassle is straining the pulp — which is where your French press comes in.

Using a French press to strain your juice is an effortless and effective method for getting a smooth drink. Once you've blended your fruit juice (which you don't need a fancy juicer for), pour it into your French press, place the plunger in, and slowly push it all the way down. This will remove any seeds or pulp, giving you perfectly extracted juice without the mess of using a cheesecloth or mesh strainer. This works with anything from citrus fruits to melons and stone fruits –- just make sure the fruit is blended or mashed first.