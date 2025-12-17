Japanese A5 Wagyu Was Just Spotted At This Costco For A Total Steal

We've already picked the best new Costco items of 2025, but that was before we spotted Japanese A5 Wagyu beef ribeye for a mere $39.99 per pound. A savvy shopper in Frisco, Texas, shared the news this week on her "Costco Hot Finds" Instagram page. It's unclear how many Costcos are featuring this incredible meat deal, but comments show some shoppers have spotted it in Florida, while others in California and Colorado found it only available at a much higher price. Wherever you live, it's worth walking, nay, running to your local Costco to see what's up.

Wagyu at that price is certainly worth freaking out about. Japanese A5 Wagyu is widely considered the pinnacle of beef for its intense marbling, buttery texture, and rich flavor. It's expensive enough here in the States that you usually only see it at high-end steakhouses or specialty butchers, where it goes upwards of $150 per pound or more. So for a Costco member to see it in a warehouse club setting and at a steal-worthy price feels almost too good to be true. No wonder the comments ranged from "This is INSANE, WTF are they thinking!?" to "Most insane price per pound for legit wagyu you will ever see."