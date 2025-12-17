Japanese A5 Wagyu Was Just Spotted At This Costco For A Total Steal
We've already picked the best new Costco items of 2025, but that was before we spotted Japanese A5 Wagyu beef ribeye for a mere $39.99 per pound. A savvy shopper in Frisco, Texas, shared the news this week on her "Costco Hot Finds" Instagram page. It's unclear how many Costcos are featuring this incredible meat deal, but comments show some shoppers have spotted it in Florida, while others in California and Colorado found it only available at a much higher price. Wherever you live, it's worth walking, nay, running to your local Costco to see what's up.
Wagyu at that price is certainly worth freaking out about. Japanese A5 Wagyu is widely considered the pinnacle of beef for its intense marbling, buttery texture, and rich flavor. It's expensive enough here in the States that you usually only see it at high-end steakhouses or specialty butchers, where it goes upwards of $150 per pound or more. So for a Costco member to see it in a warehouse club setting and at a steal-worthy price feels almost too good to be true. No wonder the comments ranged from "This is INSANE, WTF are they thinking!?" to "Most insane price per pound for legit wagyu you will ever see."
Japanese beef is evaluated on a very strict scale
If you're wondering what exactly Wagyu meat is and why it's so damn expensive, we can explain. Wagyu beef comes from four specific cattle breeds known for their extraordinary marbling and tenderness: Japanese Black, Japanese Brown, Japanese Polled, and Japanese Shorthorn. What makes the A5 Wagyu at Costco extra special is its grading. Similar to how the U.S. market labels its beef "choice" or "prime," Japanese beef is evaluated on a very strict scale where "A5" represents the highest quality possible. Only a small fraction of all Japanese beef ever reaches that elite grade, which is why this Costco deal is exceptional.
With any expensive food, you'll want to make sure you're shelling out big bucks for the real deal. Food fakes are on the rise, so be sure to check that your fancy meat is real, especially if it's Kobe beef. Authentic Japanese Wagyu cows are carefully raised under controlled conditions that make you wish every cow were treated so wonderfully. These strict, highly regulated conditions prioritize animal welfare, genetics, and consistency, which are all big factors behind the beef's famous marbling. The cattle are fed a balanced, seasonal diet and have regular access to clean water, free-range grazing, and low-stress environments. Happy cow = tender meat. Remember, the easiest way to identify authentic Wagyu beef is to always look for its marbling and quality grades. No grading, no Wagyu for you.