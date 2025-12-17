This Old-School Burger Chain Is Closing Locations To Stay Afloat In 2026

It's never fun to see a once-beloved restaurant chain struggle, especially when that entails it becoming less accessible to the handful of fans who remain loyal to it. While this was widespread back in 2024, when many restaurants experienced massive location closings, Jack in the Box apparently isn't done trimming the fat. The California-based chain is set to close down 200 locations in the near future to balance out its poor finances in recent years.

These closures are set to occur in blocks, with anywhere from 80 to 120 locations that the chain deems to be underperforming expected to close by the end of this year and additional closings poised to take place next year. This comes, in part, as a result of the chain's 7.4% sales decrease in its most recent earnings report, but it's been a long time coming in a way, especially considering that there have been many signs that Jack in the Box has been struggling for a while now. The location closings come as a part of the Jack On Track initiative, which is being carried out by the restaurant establishment in an attempt to restore healthy profits and pay off its debt in the coming years.