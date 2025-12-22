The World's Most Expensive Ice Cream Costs More Than 800 Containers Of Ben And Jerry's

We've all experienced a bit of sticker shock when it comes to ice cream, haven't we? Maybe the hot new brand of artisanal ice cream charges a little more than you'd normally pay for a pint, or maybe your kid got a cone on vacation that made you want to say, "You better finish that!" Well, at least you can console yourself that you didn't get a scoop of Byakuya, the most expensive ice cream in the world; at $6,696, it costs as much as 894 pints of Ben & Jerry's. (And at least they give the cows soothing brushes for their trouble.)

Byakuya, which is Japanese for "white night," comes from a company called Cellato; if the name didn't clue you in, it's actually gelato rather than ice cream, but let's not split hairs. (Yes, there's a difference between gelato and ice cream; no, we won't get into it right now.) The price comes from the premium ingredients used, including, but certainly not limited to, a very rare kind of white truffle that costs over $15,000 a pound. Other ingredients include Parmigiano Reggiano cheese (which can only be made in Italy), a savory paste known as "sake lees," and some gold leaf just to keep things classy. (Ironically, gold leaf is probably the cheapest ingredient out of all of them.)