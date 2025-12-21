This Unassuming San Francisco Restaurant Served The First Ever Dim Sum In America

One reason the long history of Hang Ah Tea Room is so impressive is its location. 1 Pagoda Place — the official address — is very much off the beaten path in San Francisco's Chinatown. This means casual tourists are unlikely to stumble across it. Generations of diners have actively sought out the restaurant, helping keep it in operation. When Hang Ah opened in 1920, its location was also the home of an incense manufacturer. This is how the dim sum house got its name: "Hang Ah" translates to "fragrance" or "aroma" in English.

By the time the restaurant opened, many Chinese immigrants had already settled in San Francisco; they'd been arriving for the last three decades. Still, Hang Ah gave them a taste of home. It's unclear whether any of the current menu items date back to the 1920s, but the current owner is doubtful, since many ingredients used in the early 20th century are no longer available.

Many dim sum fans are familiar with servers wheeling out carts full of various dishes. Patrons often point to what they want, and the server tallies their dishes on cards to let the restaurant know how much was ordered. But Hang Ah did things a little differently in its early years; servers carried water-heated trays full of food over their shoulders from which they served their customers. It doesn't appear that the eatery does this anymore (nor does it serve via rolling carts), but it's just one way Hang Ah stood out and retained generations of loyal patrons. There are still handwritten signs and arrows pointing those looking for Hang Ah in the right direction, similar to how customers found the dim sum house over a hundred years ago.