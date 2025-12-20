The Flavorful Cheese Spread Costco Customers Say Tastes 'Just Like In France'
As easy appetizers go, nothing reigns as supreme as cheese. It could be chunks of cheddar, squares of Swiss, or a block of cream cheese topped with pepper jelly, and guests flock to it. If your party calls for something a tad fancier, it's hard to beat Boursin, a soft, spreadable gourmet cheese first made in France in 1963. Molded into attractive little rounds and flavored with ingredients like garlic, herbs, and shallots, Boursin is ready to serve right out of the package. Costco offers a three-pack of the cheeses, and customers can't get enough, not only for the great price but also for a taste that some say is utterly French.
One customer review on the Costco website stated, "Delicious cheese with herbs or garlic; just like in France! Love it!" Others concur, offering various ideas of how to use the cheese. Costco sells its three-pack (which contains two Garlic & Fine Herbs flavors and one Shallot & Chive) for just over $11 at my local, northern Alabama warehouse, although it sometimes goes on sale. Considering that just one round of Boursin cheese sells for anywhere from $5.49 to $7.75 at my other local grocery stores, Costco's deal is an absolute steal. While the cheese is great for parties and on appetizer spreads, Boursin is a tasty ingredient to have on hand for dozens of midweek meals.
You might find yourself cooking with Boursin all the time
If you're unfamiliar with Boursin, it is a soft, flavored cheese. It can spread on crackers and breads like cream cheese, but at the same time, it's more crumbly. Whereas you find just as many sweet recipes utilizing cream cheese as savory ones, Boursin is primarily a savory ingredient since it's pre-seasoned with herbs, shallots, and garlic. Fans of Hulu's "The Bear" may recall the French omelet recipe that went viral and included a generous amount of Boursin cheese and sour cream and onion potato chips. A slightly less complicated way to enjoy the cheese for breakfast is to start adding it to your scrambled eggs or spreading it on toast.
You can add Boursin to mashed potatoes or crumble it over your baked potatoes. Try putting a generous amount on top of your burgers, or finish your steak with a slice of it for something similar to compound butter but creamier. Combine it into your macaroni and cheese or stir it into cream sauces. Boursin by itself can serve as your filling for ravioli or tortellini; it's excellent on top of bruschetta, pizza, and creamy soups.
If you want to use it as an appetizer ingredient, you can go way beyond crackers; stuff it into halved mini peppers or pipe it into dates and bake until warm. If you like whipped feta, you'll adore whipped Boursin. Put a round of the cheese in a food processor with a small log of soft goat cheese and blitz until the mixture is creamy. Spread in a shallow dish and top with all sorts of goodies, like pomegranate arils, toasted pine nuts, shaved parmesan cheese, hot honey, or caramelized shallots.