Eat Like A Local With Rick Steves' Pick For Traditional Food In Venice

If you're interested in trying cicchetti in Venice, take a look at what's available at outdoor markets during the day. You'll discover what produce is in season and what fishermen have pulled out of the sea that day. Any good bacari will showcase the same types of ingredients. You may find deep-fried mozzarella cheese, calamari, marinated seafood, crostini, or prosciutto with melon, to name a few. "Eating ugly things on toothpicks in a series of characteristic bars is one of my favorite Venice activities," Rick Steves said on his traveling site.

Other signature dishes you may find in Venice restaurants — that feature those weird sea creatures Steves playfully spoke of in his blog – include caparossoi a scota deo, or clams with lemon and pepper; bigoli in salsa, or spaghetti with anchovies; sarde in saor, or marinated sardines with onions, pine nuts, and raisins; scampi alla Veneziana, or shrimp with olive oil or lemon juice; and baccalà mantecato, whipped salt cod served with bread or polenta crostini. Venetian fried seafood is also plentiful, and may change daily depending on the local catch. You might find a mix of offerings like fried sardines, prawns, calamari, scallops, or baby crab. But whatever you do, don't order a cappuccino after dinner.

Another tip from Steves is to explore the city at night. Most tourists will have disappeared, and Venice is breathtaking in the evening. Without the crowds, almost everything will be more enjoyable, from the restaurants and gondola rides to shopping and city views.