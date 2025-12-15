Rick Steves Says Post-Dinner Cappuccinos Are Huge No-Gos In These 2 Countries

Although many Americans get jitters at the thought of espresso after noon, it's perfectly normal to enjoy your java later in the day elsewhere in the world (even drinking coffee at night isn't so strange), especially if you're traveling in Europe. A post-meal espresso is a practically sacred tradition in many European countries, and whether you're a coffee lover or not, it's well worth indulging in this caffeine-rich custom when in Rome (literally!). However, European travel expert Rick Steves warns that you might want to think twice before requesting a post-dinner cappuccino in two of Europe's most espresso-obsessed countries (at least if you're looking to blend in with the locals).

When ordering a post-meal coffee, it's tempting to opt for the delightfully milky, foamy drink, but according to Steves, cappuccinos are strictly considered a breakfast drink in both Italy and France. Ordering the milky espresso beverage anytime after 11 a.m. is a bit of a foamy faux pas. Instead, many switch to bolder but less heavy beverages later in the day, limiting the sweeteners and milk in their post-lunch and dinner drinks. Of course, Steves emphasizes that travelers should feel free to order a cappuccino (or its French equivalent, café crème) anytime they fancy — just be prepared to get pegged as a tourist.