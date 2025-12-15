Rick Steves Says Post-Dinner Cappuccinos Are Huge No-Gos In These 2 Countries
Although many Americans get jitters at the thought of espresso after noon, it's perfectly normal to enjoy your java later in the day elsewhere in the world (even drinking coffee at night isn't so strange), especially if you're traveling in Europe. A post-meal espresso is a practically sacred tradition in many European countries, and whether you're a coffee lover or not, it's well worth indulging in this caffeine-rich custom when in Rome (literally!). However, European travel expert Rick Steves warns that you might want to think twice before requesting a post-dinner cappuccino in two of Europe's most espresso-obsessed countries (at least if you're looking to blend in with the locals).
When ordering a post-meal coffee, it's tempting to opt for the delightfully milky, foamy drink, but according to Steves, cappuccinos are strictly considered a breakfast drink in both Italy and France. Ordering the milky espresso beverage anytime after 11 a.m. is a bit of a foamy faux pas. Instead, many switch to bolder but less heavy beverages later in the day, limiting the sweeteners and milk in their post-lunch and dinner drinks. Of course, Steves emphasizes that travelers should feel free to order a cappuccino (or its French equivalent, café crème) anytime they fancy — just be prepared to get pegged as a tourist.
Why late-day cappuccinos aren't the norm in France and Italy
Locals love ordering a foamy cappuccino with breakfast or as a mid-morning treat in France and Italy (in fact, it's an essential element of the best Italian breakfast). So, why is it so weird to request a cappuccino after dinner? The answer is tied to another Italian and French obsession: digestion. According to Rick Steves, many locals believe that drinking milk or cream-laden beverages late in the day, and especially post-meal, can upset your stomach, so cappuccinos, café crème, and almost all milky espresso drinks are reserved for the morning hours as a tasty pick-me-up.
Ordering a cappuccino after a delectable feast of French dishes you only pretend to know about might get you a few strange looks and indicate a lack of awareness, but luckily, there is an acceptable middle ground. Steves notes that it is acceptable to order an espresso drink with just a touch of milk post-meal, such as the Italian caffè macchiato or the French noisette. While milk may lead to an upset stomach, enjoying a strong espresso following (not during) lunch or dinner keeps with Italian and French tradition, as many people in these countries find it helps in digesting their meals.