David Chang Boldly Stated This Country's McDonald's Had Some The Best Fried Chicken In The World

We're all aware by now that Chef David Chang, the founder of the Momofuku restaurant group and star of Netflix's "Ugly Delicious," is anything but shy when it comes to sharing his opinions. Recently, he made another bold claim by stating that McDonald's fried chicken in China is among the best fried chicken he's ever had. Considering that he's partied with Anthony Bourdain, spent years studying ramen in Japan, and allegedly invented chili crunch crisp, the man knows his food.

In an episode on his podcast "The Dave Chang Show," he praised the experience of eating fried chicken from McDonald's in China. His friend and former editor in chief of "Lucky Peach" magazine, Chris Ying, begins by asking him: "True or false? McDonald's fried chicken is the best chicken in China." Chang exclaims, "I don't know why that's true or false because it's clearly a fact." Chang goes on to argue that he believes all QSR restaurants in China (that's quick-service restaurants, for any non-industry people) are the "best versions" of anything you'll get anywhere else in the world. That might also explain why the fast food brand isn't as beloved here in the States. (Chang specifically praises Chinese KFC, which was recently Reddit's pick for worst chicken chain restaurant.) China, on the other hand, apparently has an incredible fast food scene with so much competition that different brands have to compete fiercely with flavor.