The Fried Red Lobster Feast You Should Avoid Ordering, According To Reviews
Despite its recent financial woes, Red Lobster is still a beloved chain, and fans can't get enough of its famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits or wide variety of shrimp dishes (even if the popular "Endless Shrimp" promotion is no more). But even ardent enthusiasts may warn you off ordering a few Red Lobster dishes, even if they sound decadent at first glance. The Admiral's Feast – a platter that includes fried shrimp, scallops, flounder, and clam strips, and served with your choice of two sides — is a classic, long-standing Red Lobster offering. But according to many diners, it isn't worth your time, money, or calories.
Reviewers on the Consumer Affairs website criticized the Admiral's Feast, with one diner saying her companion had ordered it and complained it was "too dry and mostly batter." Another compared the so-called feast to something "left over from a fish and chips plate," with both seafood and fries arriving cold and unappetizing.
Dining at Red Lobster? Try these alternatives instead of the Admiral's Feast
Now, just because you should probably steer clear of the Admiral's Feast, that doesn't mean that you're out of options for a meal at Red Lobster, even if you're trying the overwhelming menu for the first time. A different combination is far more enticing, with Tasting Table recommending this Red Lobster dish instead. The lavish Tender Maine Lobster Tail, Shrimp, and Atlantic Salmon trio features a variety of more appealing seafood that comes across as a treat to be appreciated, rather than a heavily battered mess. You can even build your own platter if you want to combine your well-known favorites.
On the other hand, both the infamous Admiral's Feast and the potentially more auspicious trio are large, heavy meals, especially as the trio comes dressed in a rich brown butter sauce. Perhaps you're looking for something a little lighter? Try a Southwest Shrimp Bowl, a salmon-topped Caesar salad, or even shrimp and sausage jambalaya for a satisfying meal that doesn't require a big appetite. You could also try a baked potato stuffed with crab or lobster as a light lunch option, and perhaps one of the famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits to go along with it.
Static Media owns both The Takeout and Tasting Table.