The Fried Red Lobster Feast You Should Avoid Ordering, According To Reviews

Now, just because you should probably steer clear of the Admiral's Feast, that doesn't mean that you're out of options for a meal at Red Lobster, even if you're trying the overwhelming menu for the first time. A different combination is far more enticing, with Tasting Table recommending this Red Lobster dish instead. The lavish Tender Maine Lobster Tail, Shrimp, and Atlantic Salmon trio features a variety of more appealing seafood that comes across as a treat to be appreciated, rather than a heavily battered mess. You can even build your own platter if you want to combine your well-known favorites.

On the other hand, both the infamous Admiral's Feast and the potentially more auspicious trio are large, heavy meals, especially as the trio comes dressed in a rich brown butter sauce. Perhaps you're looking for something a little lighter? Try a Southwest Shrimp Bowl, a salmon-topped Caesar salad, or even shrimp and sausage jambalaya for a satisfying meal that doesn't require a big appetite. You could also try a baked potato stuffed with crab or lobster as a light lunch option, and perhaps one of the famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits to go along with it.

