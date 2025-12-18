The Most Popular Pickle Brand In The US Is An Old-School Favorite

We once ranked 15 brands of store-bought pickle brands to see which one reigned supreme in our vinegar-soaked hearts. Unfortunately, Mt. Olive came in toward the bottom, landing in 12th place. The main issue our taste tester had was that Mt. Olive pickles are so tart they almost hit a sour note. Plus, the pickle texture was a little on the mushier side.

There is, however, one major selling point that explains a lot about the brand's popularity. Our tester noted the nostalgia of the pickle transporting them back to their childhood when they would enjoy a slice alongside a burger or hot dog. That feeling, at least to me, is sometimes what drives me to get the same brand of something on a regular basis — that sense of good old comfort.

The pickles themselves are still somewhat contentious with other people (it's not just us). Entire Reddit threads discuss the Mt. Olive texture issue, with users saying things like, "The pickles were so off-putting because they were very soft and mushy." Others agreed, saying, "Mt. Olive are my least favorite brand. I don't ever buy them. They are not crunchy. They are mushy and sour in all the wrong ways." Despite the mixed feelings on the pickles themselves, according to sales, this doesn't seem to matter. People have loved them for a century, and if those enduring numbers are any indication, Mt. Olive is still going strong.