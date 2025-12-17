Does Safeway Still Do Customer Appreciation Day?

If you're reading this from a Western Canadian province, then you're in luck — Safeway's Customer Appreciation Day is still going strong. This promo typically offers a discount on grocery purchases $50 or more paired with bonus Scene+ points (formerly AIR MILES). Customer Appreciation Day generally falls on the first Tuesday of each month, though participation of the promo can vary by location. For shoppers who take advantage of this regularly, the savings can add up significantly over the course of a year, (especially if you use these expert-approved grocery shopping tips), so it's worth checking with your local store to confirm if they run the promo. If you're wondering why this only exists for Western Canadians, it's because Safeway Canada operates almost exclusively in this region with the exception of a few stores in Ontario.

For loyal patrons of the 110-year-old grocery chain (that everybody seems to hate) in the United States, Customer Appreciation Day is not offered. Safeway operates under different parent companies in each country — Safeway Canada is owned by Sobeys, while American Safeway is owned by Albertsons (they didn't merge with Kroger after all, thank goodness). Given each country's separate ownership structures, this is likely the cause for the grocery chains offering different deals, promos, discounts, and loyalty programs.