Does Safeway Still Do Customer Appreciation Day?
If you're reading this from a Western Canadian province, then you're in luck — Safeway's Customer Appreciation Day is still going strong. This promo typically offers a discount on grocery purchases $50 or more paired with bonus Scene+ points (formerly AIR MILES). Customer Appreciation Day generally falls on the first Tuesday of each month, though participation of the promo can vary by location. For shoppers who take advantage of this regularly, the savings can add up significantly over the course of a year, (especially if you use these expert-approved grocery shopping tips), so it's worth checking with your local store to confirm if they run the promo. If you're wondering why this only exists for Western Canadians, it's because Safeway Canada operates almost exclusively in this region with the exception of a few stores in Ontario.
For loyal patrons of the 110-year-old grocery chain (that everybody seems to hate) in the United States, Customer Appreciation Day is not offered. Safeway operates under different parent companies in each country — Safeway Canada is owned by Sobeys, while American Safeway is owned by Albertsons (they didn't merge with Kroger after all, thank goodness). Given each country's separate ownership structures, this is likely the cause for the grocery chains offering different deals, promos, discounts, and loyalty programs.
Current promotions and deals for American Safeway shoppers
While American Safeway stores don't offer Customer Appreciation Day, it does offer a similar promotion for senior citizens — Senior Discount Day. At participating Safeway locations, senior shoppers are eligible to receive 10% off one purchase of any price the first Wednesday of every month. Depending on location, age eligibility ranges from 55 to 62 years or older and valid ID is required. The discount is applicable to all items except money orders, lottery tickets, gift cards, alcohol, tobacco, prescriptions, stamps, and dairy. Your local store may advertise the promo in their weekly sales flyers, but this also varies by location.
That's not the only promo American Safeway stores offer to their shoppers. Members who are a part of Safeway's loyalty program "Safeway for U" can take advantage of store-wide sales and other member-exclusive savings like personalized deals and digital coupons, including a free item offered every week.
Safeway for U members also receive a special birthday reward valid throughout their birthday month. In addition to these perks, members earn points on almost every purchase which can be redeemed as either cash off groceries or fuel savings. One hundred points equals one dollar off at checkout. For stores with gas stations, the same 100 points can be redeemed for 10 cents off per gallon, with total redemptions allowed up to $1 off per gallon. The more often you shop, the more quickly the points accumulate, making the program a reliable way for U.S. customers to stretch their grocery budget even if without Customer Appreciation Day.