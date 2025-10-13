Make Supermarket Splurges More Affordable With This Expert-Approved Shopping Tip

According to nationally recognized consumer finance and savings expert, Andrea Woroch, grocery shopping more often, but buying less each trip, will actually save you money. "In fact, Americans waste nearly 40% of the groceries they buy, and if you overbuy fresh food that you don't end up cooking, it will end up in the trash, and that's like throwing away your hard-earned dollars," says Woroch.

Woroch advises that regardless of how frequently you grocery shop, the number one thing you can do to cut back on grocery bills is to make sure you're shopping with a meal plan, so that you know exactly the ingredients needed for the recipe you're making. Once you know which ingredients you'll need to buy, Woroch first recommends comparing ingredient prices at different grocery stores to see where you can score the best deals and then consider purchasing these items in bulk. You can then find other recipes that utilize the same ingredients, ensuring everything gets used. Alternatively, Woroch suggests planning your meals around the sale items.

While Woroch recommends buying certain ingredients in bulk for meal planning, she doesn't necessarily recommend bulk buying at stores like Costco and Sam's Club. "Although bulk purchases offer a better price per unit, you run the risk of some of the extra produce or any other fresh food purchased in bulk to end up in the trash because it spoiled. This holds true for other bulk purchases too, like oversized bags of chips or large boxes of crackers, because they can get stale if you don't eat the whole package right away," says Woroch.