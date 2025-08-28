The Best Credit Card For Earning Cash Back When Grocery Shopping

Did you know most average adult households spend thousands of dollars each year on groceries? Yes, thousands — even single-person households on a thrifty budget. Grocery prices have changed the way we shop, and while this is in no way financial advice, the cash back reward program of the American Express Blue Cash Preferred credit card may put a few hundred dollars back in your wallet to balance out the thousands you might be spending.

The American Express Blue Cash Preferred card offers a generous 6% cash back reward on grocery purchases of up to $6,000 dollars each calendar year at supermarkets in the United States. According to Ramsey Solutions, the average family of four (two children between six to 11 years old and two adults), spends an estimated $996 per month on groceries — even if they're thrifty shoppers (and here's a list of the best grocery stores for the budget-minded) — which translates into an annual cost of $11,952. If they were to use the Blue Cash Preferred Card, they would receive the maximum cash back amount of $360 within six months.

Single-person shoppers would also receive a comparable cash back reward. Grocery expenses of approximately $483 a month (or $5,796 annually) will earn $347, although they won't reach the full cash back threshold for $6,000 spent on groceries. But the benefits of using the Blue Cash Preferred Card for grocery purchases don't end there.