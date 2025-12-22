9 Chain Restaurants With The Best Fried Pickles, According To Reviews
Whether in the shape of chips or spears, there is no debate that fried pickles are a tasty treat for restaurant goers and home cooks. In 1963, pickles were fried for the first time in Arkansas at the Duchess Drive-In, and they've been a cultural mainstay ever since. Traditionally, this quick American snack is made from dill pickle slices that have been patted dry before being dunked into a buttermilk batter and then coated in flour mixed with seasoning. The covered pickles are then fried until golden and crispy, ready to be served with a dipping sauce of your choice. It's a simple and easy recipe that can be modified if you desire — one common modification is using beer or vodka as your binding liquid.
Fried pickles have become a fan-favorite appetizer at restaurants, and with whole Facebook groups dedicated to those who love the snack, it's no surprise that customers are looking for the best versions. We would argue that the appetizer should be offered everywhere, but for now, we will happily take an order from these menus. These nine chain restaurants are considered to have the best fried pickles according to reviews, and we are already planning a date night to snag some.
Zaxby's
Zaxby's is a fast food restaurant with more than 950 locations in the U.S., primarily in the South, where it was founded. The chain was founded in Georgia by Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990. A Georgia Southern University creation that began with only $16,000 is now a billion-dollar business.
According to Zaxby's menu, the dill pickles are breaded in cornmeal, giving them a golden brown color before being served with a side of ranch. TripAdvisor reviews say that the fried pickles are served hot and crispy with golden, perfectly browned breading. If you were wondering about the quality of the pickles, TikTok reviews compliment them for being crunchy, so no worries of soggy food here. While some other fast food restaurants only have fried pickles for a limited time, Zaxby's has made the fried side a permanent staple on its menu. This comes with good reason, as Facebook reviews rave that the pickles are some of the best at a fast-food place.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Known for its wings, beer, and atmosphere, Buffalo Wild Wings (or B-Dubs, as it's lovingly nicknamed) was founded by two friends, Jim Disbrow and Scott Lowery. The New York natives' goal was to serve authentic Buffalo-style wings to their new community in Ohio. Now the chicken wing giant has over 1,380 locations with a restaurant in each of the 50 states.
Its breaded dill pickles are served with B-Dubs sauce and are a fan favorite for pickle lovers. Facebook users rave about the appetizer at Buffalo Wild Wings. They have been declared by many members as being the best fried pickles around, and we are going to trust that judgment. There's general agreement that they are best served with the restaurant's southwest ranch rather than the B-Dubs dip, which has a spicy honey mustard profile. Regardless, with over 20 sauces to choose from, you have an array of options to dip your wings or fried pickles into.
Hooters
Hooters has over 420 locations throughout the U.S. and in 28 other countries. This well-known hub was the '80s-inspired dream of the six owners, who founded it in Clearwater, Florida. It's not just wings and fried pickles that are keeping Hooters busy; the restaurant is also charitable. The business has raised over four million dollars for its partner, the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research. All this has culminated in a restaurant that actually thrived during the pandemic.
Hooters' fried pickles will have you hooting with joy, as the restaurant has some of the best fried pickles on the market, according to reviews. The Hooters menu says that its fried pickles are handmade as soon as you place your order, before being served with Hooters' signature tangy dip. There is no denying the fact that the restaurant's appetizer is one of the best. The pickles are frequently recommended to fans asking where they can get their hands on the crave-worthy snack. Reviews found the fried pickles to be a perfect mix of pickle and breading, and many say that those from other businesses can't compare. Some comments go as far as to crown the fried treat with the title of king.
Red Robin
The home of gourmet burgers, Red Robin was founded in 1969, making it only a few years younger than the creation of the fried pickle. You can find Red Robin throughout the U.S. and Canada with over 500 locations. There are five states where the famed spot with gourmet burgers and casual atmosphere hasn't found a home, but that could always change.
While you won't be able to find these delicious fried pickles in all 50 states, they might just be worth a road trip. Red Robin describes these lightly battered fried dill pickles as crunchy and crispy, and that claim can be confirmed by reviewers. Facebook users mention loving the fried pickles and thinking they pair perfectly with the campfire mayo sauce that comes with the order. Customers on the whole agree that the appetizer is exceedingly yummy.
Texas Roadhouse
Kent Taylor started planning the idea of Texas Roadhouse on a cocktail napkin in the 1990s. Despite Texas being in its name, Texas Roadhouse's first location was in Clarksville, Indiana, and it's headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Now, you can find the restaurant in almost every state, including four locations in Texas. There are also 40 international Texas Roadhouse locations in 10 different countries. It seems like everyone can find a plate of Texas Roadhouse fried pickles to enjoy.
Famous for its soft rolls and cinnamon butter, Texas Roadhouse also has some of the best fried pickles, according to customers. These golden pickle chips are served with a side of ranch or Cajun sauce. Texas Roadhouse is frequently mentioned during conversations about favorite restaurant fried pickles on Facebook. Reddit users can't get enough of the starter — remarks of cravings and wanting to eat them all day, every day have been made about the restaurant's fried pickles. Reddit reviews even went as far as to declare that no other restaurant's fried pickles compare to Texas Roadhouse's.
Twin Peaks
Twin Peaks started its story in Texas in 2005. Since 2005, the chain has expanded to 26 states with over 100 locations. The mountain cabin-themed eatery was created by Randy Dewitt and Scott Gordon. Both men have over two decades of working in the food business under their belts, and they built their brand around five important areas: the girls, the food made from scratch, a lodge atmosphere, 29-degree draft beer, and sports.
Twin Peaks has declared itself as the #1 sports bar, and with that obviously comes some great fried pickles. The sliced pickles are hand-breaded and fried as soon as you order them, and according to Facebook reviews, Twin Peaks is a favorite place to go for the tasty snack. Reviews on TripAdvisor were equally as glowing, with the starter being named the best ever by several. Still more TripAdvisor reviews mention being happy about the portion size of the fried pickles at the restaurant.
Tilted Kilt
The Celtic-themed counterpart to Twin Peaks, it's no surprise that this saucy restaurant serves up some yummy fried pickles. Tilted Kilt was founded by Mark DiMartino in 2003, with its home base in Arizona. Today, there are only six locations throughout the U.S. You can find the restaurant in Kentucky, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia, and pickle lovers include Tilted Kilt in their recommendations for good fried pickles.
At the Tilted Kilt, fried pickles are served with cayenne ranch dressing for dipping. Facebook reviews offer the restaurant as a recommendation when asked where to get the best fried pickles. Moreover, reviewers rave on TripAdvisor that the starter is delicious. If you're ever in an area to check out the Tilted Kilt, it seems fellow pickle lovers would recommend it!
Cracker Barrel
With over 600 locations across the U.S., Cracker Barrel has been around since 1969. Dan Evins founded the business in Tennessee and wanted it to be a welcoming stop for travelers; at first, it was even a hybrid of a restaurant and a gas station. Cracker Barrel was created with home-cooking in mind and a solid country vibe. Though an unexpected rebrand in 2025 left loyal customers feeling betrayed by the company, it was eventually retracted after heavy backlash.
There's nothing like Southern cooking, and the chain's fried pickles are no exception. These country-fried pickles with a side of buttermilk ranch are encouraged to be shared, but we wouldn't be surprised if that was impossible. In TikTok reviews of Cracker Barrel appetizers, the fried pickles are ranked high with numerous comments about the great flavor and perfect execution. Facebook pickle group members are no strangers to the restaurant's fried pickles, either, with reviews talking about how delicious customers find them.
Beef 'O' Brady's
Beef 'O' Brady's (or Beef's, as customers have called it) began as a dream of Jim and Jeanette Mellody. They wanted a place where family and friends could enjoy good food while watching a sports game. This dream of theirs came true in 1985 with a debut location in Brandon, Florida. Jim Mellody also added a little Irish flair to his pub with blessings on its menu and iconic clovers throughout the business. Today, there are over 140 locations spread across 21 U.S. states.
You will find the hand-battered fried pickles under the "Shareable Starters" heading on Beef 'O' Brady's menu. Yelp reviews describe the starter as being served hot and with a nice, crispy breading; other reviews rave about how amazing the fried pickles were in general when they went to the restaurant. Beef 'O' Brady's is also recommended when requests for the best fried pickles are made on Facebook. It seems that many agree with the restaurant's motto: "Good Food, Good Sports."
Methodology
When deciding on which chain restaurants should make the list for having the best fried pickles, we researched and collected customer reviews from several sites, including Reddit, Tripadvisor, and Yelp. We also scoured social media platforms like Facebook and TikTok for consumer recommendations. Along with experience-based reviews, these restaurants' websites and menus were used to determine what made the appetizer unique to each place. All this information aided us in creating a list of the best spots for fried pickles, backed up by actual customers.