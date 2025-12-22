9 Chain Restaurants With The Best Fried Pickles, According To Reviews

Whether in the shape of chips or spears, there is no debate that fried pickles are a tasty treat for restaurant goers and home cooks. In 1963, pickles were fried for the first time in Arkansas at the Duchess Drive-In, and they've been a cultural mainstay ever since. Traditionally, this quick American snack is made from dill pickle slices that have been patted dry before being dunked into a buttermilk batter and then coated in flour mixed with seasoning. The covered pickles are then fried until golden and crispy, ready to be served with a dipping sauce of your choice. It's a simple and easy recipe that can be modified if you desire — one common modification is using beer or vodka as your binding liquid.

Fried pickles have become a fan-favorite appetizer at restaurants, and with whole Facebook groups dedicated to those who love the snack, it's no surprise that customers are looking for the best versions. We would argue that the appetizer should be offered everywhere, but for now, we will happily take an order from these menus. These nine chain restaurants are considered to have the best fried pickles according to reviews, and we are already planning a date night to snag some.