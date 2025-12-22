The Major Difference That Separates Cream Top Milk From The Regular Kind

The journey from raw to regular milk involves several steps in the homogenization process, each bringing you closer to the product we know as "whole milk." However, if you miss a single step or decide to forgo the final destination, you may end up with a different milk product altogether: cream top milk. Also known as creamline or non-homogenized milk, cream top milk occurs a few steps in the process before whole milk, and was once referred to as regular milk before the 1920s. Homogenization changed the definition of regular milk, creating smooth-textured milk with no inconsistencies.

Without homogenization, a bottle of milk will show two distinct layers: fat (cream) and non-fat milk. The cream rises and settles on top of the non-fat portion, which is why a thick layer of cream atop a newly purchased glass bottle of milk was a common sight in the old days. With homogenization, the fat globules are broken into tiny pieces that blend seamlessly with the non-fat part, resulting in uniform milk. Ultimately, homogenization has become an essential part of everything milk has to go through before hitting store shelves, along with pasteurization, to create a blended and longer-lasting product.