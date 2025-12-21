Sunny Anderson's Favorite Comfort Food Is A Throwback To Her 'Military Brat' Upbringing

Food Network star Sunny Anderson loves all kinds of global cuisine, a result of her growing up around the world as a military brat, followed by a career in the Air Force. As much as she has sampled food from all over the world, when it comes to her ultimate comfort food, it's quite different from her go-to fast food order of McDonald's iconic french fries. Instead, Anderson looks to Germany, where her family was stationed for three years when she was younger.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, she said, "I think it would have to be something that I don't cook because that's comforting when you've got the night off! I think it would be spaetzle and Jaegerschnitzel at a German restaurant like [Zum Stammtisch] in Queens."

However, if the dish were something she herself makes, it would be macaroni and cheese. Anderson shared, "It warms you up. It makes you feel so cozy. And then also it brings you back to your youth, which is probably why I think Jaegerschnitzel and spaetzle are comforting because [they] remind me of my youth. It's a close tie between not cooking and eating something German out, or cooking and making macaroni and cheese at home."