Sunny Anderson's Go-To Fast Food Order Is An Iconic Classic

When it comes to celebrity chefs, few are as relatable and fun-loving as Sunny Anderson. A regular on Food Network, Sunny is known for her approachable recipes and no-nonsense attitude in the kitchen. But when she's off the clock and craving a quick bite, even this food expert can't resist the lure of fast food. So, what's her go-to order? Sunny's iconic choice is none other than McDonald's french fries — but she has a little trick to make sure they're always fresh. The key? Ordering them without salt to guarantee a fresh batch every time.

Once you get them, you can add your own salt to taste, ensuring that crispy, golden perfection with every bite. This hack is a game-changer for anyone who's ever been disappointed by cold, soggy fries. McDonald's fries, after all, are beloved worldwide for their crispy texture and just the right amount of saltiness. However, as Sunny shows, a little customization can make them even better.

For those who wonder why McDonald's fries are so irresistible, as this fry-lover used to, it's all about the ingredients. With 19 different ingredients used to achieve that signature flavor, these fries have been perfected over the years. But if you're a die-hard fan like Sunny, you'll know that the best way to enjoy them is hot and fresh off the fryer.