Sunny Anderson's Go-To Fast Food Order Is An Iconic Classic
When it comes to celebrity chefs, few are as relatable and fun-loving as Sunny Anderson. A regular on Food Network, Sunny is known for her approachable recipes and no-nonsense attitude in the kitchen. But when she's off the clock and craving a quick bite, even this food expert can't resist the lure of fast food. So, what's her go-to order? Sunny's iconic choice is none other than McDonald's french fries — but she has a little trick to make sure they're always fresh. The key? Ordering them without salt to guarantee a fresh batch every time.
Once you get them, you can add your own salt to taste, ensuring that crispy, golden perfection with every bite. This hack is a game-changer for anyone who's ever been disappointed by cold, soggy fries. McDonald's fries, after all, are beloved worldwide for their crispy texture and just the right amount of saltiness. However, as Sunny shows, a little customization can make them even better.
For those who wonder why McDonald's fries are so irresistible, as this fry-lover used to, it's all about the ingredients. With 19 different ingredients used to achieve that signature flavor, these fries have been perfected over the years. But if you're a die-hard fan like Sunny, you'll know that the best way to enjoy them is hot and fresh off the fryer.
Why McDonald's fries are an iconic fast food classic
Sunny Anderson isn't alone in her love of McDonald's fries. They've been a staple on the menu since 1949 and have remained one of the most popular items for good reason. These crispy, golden strips have a secret: they're fried twice to achieve that perfect crunch. If you want to replicate Sunny's trick, just ask for your fries without salt — the result is a freshly made batch, hot out of the fryer.
Of course, McDonald's fries aren't just about freshness. The ideal way to enjoy them is within the first 7 minutes after they leave the fryer. That's when they're at their peak texture and flavor. But if you're in the mood to compare, check out how they stack up against Wendy's fries, which have been causing quite a buzz among fast food enthusiasts lately. While Wendy's aims to compete with McDonald's iconic fries, many still believe that the golden arches reign supreme.
Whether you're team Sunny Anderson or just a die-hard fry fan, next time you're craving that crispy treat, try her hack. You'll never look at a fast food drive-thru the same way again.