The Unexpectedly Comforting Eggnog And Soda Mix You'll Want To Drink All Winter
For a cozy, festive drink, especially around the holidays, eggnog is at the top of many people's lists. Whether you make your 'nog with or without alcohol, the creamy, nutmeg-infused beverage just screams comfort and holiday cheer. But have you ever considered mixing homemade or your favorite variety of store-bought eggnog with none other than Dr Pepper? While the very thought may cause your eyebrows to raise, don't knock it until you've tried it!
This surprisingly delicious combination has gone viral on TikTok, with fans gushing that it's the perfect winter drink for eggnog lovers, Dr Pepper fans, or anyone who wants a slurpable sweet treat. While eggnog on its own is often served hot, this Dr Pepper eggnog combo should be enjoyed cold, ideally in a glass with ice.
Fans of the drink highly recommend using vanilla-flavored eggnog specifically, and either traditional or sugar-free Dr Pepper. Either way, this drink pairs the fruity sweetness of Dr Pepper with the rich, slightly spicy eggnog for an experience that one Instagram user enthused will "taste like Christmas" when you make it for yourself.
Get even bolder with these decadent takes on eggnog with Dr Pepper
For truly adventurous beverage connoisseurs, the party doesn't stop with a simple glass of Dr Pepper eggnog. You can add more ingredients to take your festive comfort drink to the next level. For instance, if you enjoy alcohol, make your Dr Pepper eggnog into a cocktail with a measure of sweet, spicy rum (and bourbon and cognac if you're following Martha Stewart's recipe), or a neutral liquor like vodka. On the other hand, your drink can become a dessert if you add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to make yourself a Dr Pepper eggnog float — and if you use chocolate-flavored Dr Pepper, the treat gets even sweeter.
Speaking of desserts, you can also jazz up a Dr Pepper eggnog with some sweet, festive toppings. While you should probably leave the marshmallows for hot chocolate, a spray of whipped cream crowning your drink adds another sweet and creamy layer to your beverage, and can also provide a stage for sprinkles, bringing in a pop of color and a slight crunch. For even more crunchiness, consider an "edible stir," like a candy cane (the cinnamon-flavored ones would be an especially interesting choice), or even a cookie, for a stirring-meets-dunking hybrid that adds a second layer to the experience of enjoying your drink.