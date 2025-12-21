The Unexpectedly Comforting Eggnog And Soda Mix You'll Want To Drink All Winter

For a cozy, festive drink, especially around the holidays, eggnog is at the top of many people's lists. Whether you make your 'nog with or without alcohol, the creamy, nutmeg-infused beverage just screams comfort and holiday cheer. But have you ever considered mixing homemade or your favorite variety of store-bought eggnog with none other than Dr Pepper? While the very thought may cause your eyebrows to raise, don't knock it until you've tried it!

This surprisingly delicious combination has gone viral on TikTok, with fans gushing that it's the perfect winter drink for eggnog lovers, Dr Pepper fans, or anyone who wants a slurpable sweet treat. While eggnog on its own is often served hot, this Dr Pepper eggnog combo should be enjoyed cold, ideally in a glass with ice.

Fans of the drink highly recommend using vanilla-flavored eggnog specifically, and either traditional or sugar-free Dr Pepper. Either way, this drink pairs the fruity sweetness of Dr Pepper with the rich, slightly spicy eggnog for an experience that one Instagram user enthused will "taste like Christmas" when you make it for yourself.