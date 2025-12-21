The Kitchen Accessory Martha Stewart Says You 'Can't Have Enough' Of

Having too many dish towels can be tricky even if Martha Stewart thinks there's no limit to the number you can keep in the kitchen. Well, that is, if you have enough space to store these fabrics. The "Martha Stewart Living" host notes that it's ideal to have easy access to your dish towels so you don't have to exert a lot of effort each time you need to grab one for drying your plates and cups. "They should be neatly folded and stacked for easy access," she says. According to Stewart, the best place to store them is in a nearby drawer, preferably one adjacent to your kitchen work area. To be specific, store them close to your wash zone or wherever the sink is located.

For extra convenience, mount hooks on the side of an island or a wall in your wash zone and hang at least two dish towels there. This will make it easier for you to grab one on the fly while doing chores in the kitchen. It also keeps things sanitary and clean since you're not putting the towels you just used near the unused ones. This trick also aligns with the 10-10 decluttering method, so it can help keep your kitchen space clean and clutter-free. Just be sure to change the towels every three to five days, or as needed if you use them regularly throughout the day.