One Sweet Ingredient Lends A Ton Of Flavor To Jarred Pizza Sauce

Be it traditional marinara, a spicy red sauce, or another flavor, jarred pizza sauce can be a great convenience. Not only does it spare you the time-consuming, labor-intensive process of making sauce from scratch, but by just adding in a little olive oil, a touch of chopped fresh aromatics, or even doctoring it with a dash of MSG, you can easily take the taste of jarred sauce to the next level. And while olive oil, herbs, and spices may seem like obvious additions to your storebought sauce, you may also be missing one sweet secret ingredient that gives your sauce flavor and depth, and that's caramelized onions.

The sweetness of caramelized onions can round out and boost the flavor of a savory, slightly salty jarred sauce. You can caramelize the onions in either olive oil or butter; using the former will bring additional flavor to the sauce. But even onions caramelized in butter will lend a welcome dose of additional richness, as well as sweet onion flavor.