Give Baked Beans An Umami Upgrade With This Affordable Canned Protein

Baked beans have been a dinner staple for hundreds of years, and they are still a beloved side at BBQs today. Whether you're getting them from a can or making them from scratch, they're an easy dish to customize, but also can be prone to ending up a little bland. Some people add hot sauce while others add bacon, and there are tons of other modifications savvy BBQers make. However, for a tasty way to upgrade your baked beans, you need only turn to a canned meat that's almost a century old — Spam.

Baked bean purists may not initially be sold on this idea, but Spam really has a lot to offer, including a good amount of salt. One worry may be that it will over-salt the beans, which are already high in sodium when it comes to the canned variety. Luckily, there's a simple prep step that can make Spam less salty, which means it won't amp the sodium level off the charts. Simply soak the Spam in water first, as a lot of the salt exists in the liquid, or you can opt for the low-sodium type to start with.

Once you've prepared your Spam, simply cut it up into small cubes or strips. You can briefly fry the outside for a crispier texture, or simply mix the Spam into your beans during their cooking process. Allow the beans to cook thoroughly until softened, which also lets the Spam have enough time to infuse the whole pot with rich umami flavor. If you're using canned baked beans, the cooking process could take as little as 30 minutes, with beans from scratch needing to be cooked low and slow for several hours.