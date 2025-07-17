The Simple Prep Step That Makes Spam A Lot Less Salty

Many people like Spam because it's super salty, but there are those who would sometimes prefer it to be a little more mellow. Aside from buying low-salt Spam, there's still a way for you to get all the flavor with less of the sodium. Chef John Politte, the founder and host of It's Only Food has one surefire tip to help you get all that Spam-y flavor without the high sodium — soak it in water.

When it comes to prepping this long-beloved canned food, Politte explained to The Takeout, "Soaking Spam before cooking can help reduce its salt content because it allows some of the sodium to leach out into the water. This process works similarly to how brining works — by drawing out excess salt through osmosis."

If you're looking for a quick lunch, however, this method might add a little extra time to your meal prep. "To notice the difference," he said, "Soak the Spam in water for about 30 minutes to one hour. Make sure to change the water a couple of times to maximize the salt removal. After soaking, be sure to pat it dry before cooking to achieve the best texture." Once it's dry, you can fry, bake, or microwave this distinctly rectangular-shaped meat like you usually would. For those worried about losing that tasty salt-bomb punch, Politte reassured us that while a good soak can bring down the sodium level, "It may not eliminate it entirely, so adjusting your overall seasoning while cooking may still be necessary."