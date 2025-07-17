The Simple Prep Step That Makes Spam A Lot Less Salty
Many people like Spam because it's super salty, but there are those who would sometimes prefer it to be a little more mellow. Aside from buying low-salt Spam, there's still a way for you to get all the flavor with less of the sodium. Chef John Politte, the founder and host of It's Only Food has one surefire tip to help you get all that Spam-y flavor without the high sodium — soak it in water.
When it comes to prepping this long-beloved canned food, Politte explained to The Takeout, "Soaking Spam before cooking can help reduce its salt content because it allows some of the sodium to leach out into the water. This process works similarly to how brining works — by drawing out excess salt through osmosis."
If you're looking for a quick lunch, however, this method might add a little extra time to your meal prep. "To notice the difference," he said, "Soak the Spam in water for about 30 minutes to one hour. Make sure to change the water a couple of times to maximize the salt removal. After soaking, be sure to pat it dry before cooking to achieve the best texture." Once it's dry, you can fry, bake, or microwave this distinctly rectangular-shaped meat like you usually would. For those worried about losing that tasty salt-bomb punch, Politte reassured us that while a good soak can bring down the sodium level, "It may not eliminate it entirely, so adjusting your overall seasoning while cooking may still be necessary."
Other ways to lower Spam's saltiness
Maybe you're not so hot on the idea of plopping your canned meat into a water bath. That's okay, because chef John Politte had a few other methods to suggest. Rather than letting the Spam soak in water first, you can cook it in a liquid while you make your meal. "Cook Spam in a recipe that includes water, broth, or other liquids," he explained. "This method dilutes the saltiness as the Spam releases its salt into the cooking liquid. Just be careful not to add more salty ingredients."
Speaking of salty ingredients, Politte recommends pairing the tinned pork product with lots of low-sodium components. "For example, combine it with unsalted vegetables, grains, or beans to create a more balanced flavor profile," he noted. Acids are great for food preservation, but they can also help you cut saltiness. Even though a can of Spam can last a long time without additional acid, you can include high-acid ingredients to make your flavor profile more dimensional. "Incorporating acidic ingredients like lemon juice, vinegar, or tomatoes can help cut through the saltiness and provide a more complex flavor, which might make the salt taste less prominent," said Politte.
Whether you're actually removing the salt or simply balancing it with other flavors, these desalination methods make Spam a far more versatile ingredient. You can use it to make classic Spam musubi, Spam sandwiches, or take a walk on the wild side with a Spam taco night recipe. Politte offers many more recipes on his website and Instagram if you need some inspiration — or want something besides Spam for dinner tonight.