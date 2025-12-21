The Tea Upgrade That Transforms Hot Chocolate Into An Extra Decadent Drink

Hot chocolate is the quintessential winter beverage, and people have discovered a way to make it even tastier by adding smooth Earl Grey tea. The citrus notes in the tea's bergamot oil meld beautifully with the chocolate, creating a bold, delicious medley of flavor. The Earl Grey tea bag is added to the warm milk before the chocolate, and steeps for at least five minutes to allow the flavor to shine through. To maximize its pungency, squeeze out all the liquid from the tea bag after it's finished steeping — done with your hands or by firmly pressing the tea bag against the wall of the cup.

TikTok has been raving about this concoction. In one video where a user produces the beverage, the comments section is nothing short of amazed. Responding to one commenter, the original poster wrote, "I'm addicted now; I daydream about it," highlighting the enthralling essence of the delicious drink. Several users commented on ways to further enhance the drink, such as by adding salt or cayenne powder, mentioning how each fortifies the drink's already-bold flavors.

This showcases a wonderful quality about the beverage: its ability to be customized. For example, instead of using chocolate powder, some use pure chocolate for a higher-quality drink. Milk or dark chocolate will do, as long as it's finely chopped and melted at a low temperature. Toppings like marshmallows and whipped cream are appetizing additions, and if milk isn't your friend, dairy-free alternatives can be substituted for it.