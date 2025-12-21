The Tea Upgrade That Transforms Hot Chocolate Into An Extra Decadent Drink
Hot chocolate is the quintessential winter beverage, and people have discovered a way to make it even tastier by adding smooth Earl Grey tea. The citrus notes in the tea's bergamot oil meld beautifully with the chocolate, creating a bold, delicious medley of flavor. The Earl Grey tea bag is added to the warm milk before the chocolate, and steeps for at least five minutes to allow the flavor to shine through. To maximize its pungency, squeeze out all the liquid from the tea bag after it's finished steeping — done with your hands or by firmly pressing the tea bag against the wall of the cup.
TikTok has been raving about this concoction. In one video where a user produces the beverage, the comments section is nothing short of amazed. Responding to one commenter, the original poster wrote, "I'm addicted now; I daydream about it," highlighting the enthralling essence of the delicious drink. Several users commented on ways to further enhance the drink, such as by adding salt or cayenne powder, mentioning how each fortifies the drink's already-bold flavors.
This showcases a wonderful quality about the beverage: its ability to be customized. For example, instead of using chocolate powder, some use pure chocolate for a higher-quality drink. Milk or dark chocolate will do, as long as it's finely chopped and melted at a low temperature. Toppings like marshmallows and whipped cream are appetizing additions, and if milk isn't your friend, dairy-free alternatives can be substituted for it.
Earl Grey tea-infused desserts
With the trending approval of the Earl Grey hot chocolate, it's clear that Earl Grey and chocolate are a winning combination. So, why not take it a step further and create an Earl Grey hot chocolate brownie? An explosion of fudge, this brownie encapsulates the aromatic, fresh bergamot with the rich chocolate in solid form. Similar to its liquid counterpart, an Earl Grey hot chocolate brownie can be customized with various toppings such as marshmallow fluff, sprinkles, or caramel syrup — just as long as they don't detract from the bold tea-and-chocolate taste.
But why stop at chocolate when you can infuse Earl Grey tea with other flavors? With its hints of fruitiness, Earl Grey blends seamlessly with tart fruits such as blackberries. One home chef combines the two to create blackberry Earl Grey cupcakes. Like the Earl Grey hot chocolate, Earl Grey tea is steeped in hot milk as a primary step in creating the batter for this succulent sweet. As tea flavors can commonly get lost when baking with tea, this home chef suggests adding actual tea leaves into the batter — like you would sprinkle oregano or another dried herb. The amount you sprinkle is up to personal preference, but you can start with half a teaspoon for tea flavors that persist with each bite. Perhaps you can savor one of these cupcakes with a cup of Earl Grey — or, better yet, a cup of Earl Grey hot chocolate.