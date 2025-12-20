Bring Moisture To Tuna Salad Without The Heaviness Of Mayo Using One Vegetable
Although there's nothing worse than dry tuna salad, you might not always be in the mood for the richness that mayonnaise brings to it either. Those who have crafted their own homemade mayo will know that it's nearly all oil (typically one egg to one cup of oil), so it can make food feel pretty heavy and decadent when you add larger amounts. If you're looking for something a little lighter, there are a few different things you can try to add extra moisture to your tuna salad instead. The first trick is to add an extra high-moisture ingredient to the mix — and our top recommendation is cucumber. It's practically all water, doesn't steal the spotlight taste-wise, and adds a fresh, enjoyable crunch to your tuna salad.
Plus, the average household always has a cucumber sitting around in the fridge, so it's a quick and easy choice, whether planned or not. Depending on how chunky you want your salad to be, you can cut your cucumber into large chunks or dice it into little cubes. If you're aiming for a more subtle texture, you can even grate the cucumber so it really integrates with the tuna rather than feeling like an add-in. Because cucumber is so mild-tasting and versatile, it should complement whatever seasoning you usually use in your tuna salad — but if you want to mix things up, adding Greek-style seasonings like garlic and dill and swapping some, or all, of the mayo for Greek yogurt makes a tasty Tzatziki tuna salad.
Other great high-moisture add-ins for tuna salad
If you don't have any cucumber to hand, or you're not much of a cucumber fan in general, there are plenty of other vegetables that work just as well in a tuna salad. Because many vegetables have a crazy-high water content (95% and up, typically), they'll all bring plenty of moisture to your salad, as well as adding extra taste and texture. Celery is a popular option if you want to maximize crunch, while peppers or onions are always great for adding new flavors, and deepening those already present. The sharp taste of red onion, in particular, will help cut through the mayo and make your salad taste lighter overall.
Crunchy cubed veg aren't your only option, though — you can also mix in leafy greens like spinach or lettuce. They don't bring the same burst of moisture when you bite into them, but they still add plenty of it in a more subtle way. Another trick you can combine with your vegetable add-ins is using some brine from the can. By leaving more salty brine in the tuna when you remove it from the can, you can boost moisture without making your salad taste watery.
If you're reducing the amount of mayo in your salad, it's a good idea to use heavier brands to ensure you're getting plenty of flavor. One of the best store-bought mayo brands for tuna salad is Japanese Kewpie, which uses more egg yolk than Western variants and packs a lot of extra flavor too.