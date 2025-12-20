Bring Moisture To Tuna Salad Without The Heaviness Of Mayo Using One Vegetable

Although there's nothing worse than dry tuna salad, you might not always be in the mood for the richness that mayonnaise brings to it either. Those who have crafted their own homemade mayo will know that it's nearly all oil (typically one egg to one cup of oil), so it can make food feel pretty heavy and decadent when you add larger amounts. If you're looking for something a little lighter, there are a few different things you can try to add extra moisture to your tuna salad instead. The first trick is to add an extra high-moisture ingredient to the mix — and our top recommendation is cucumber. It's practically all water, doesn't steal the spotlight taste-wise, and adds a fresh, enjoyable crunch to your tuna salad.

Plus, the average household always has a cucumber sitting around in the fridge, so it's a quick and easy choice, whether planned or not. Depending on how chunky you want your salad to be, you can cut your cucumber into large chunks or dice it into little cubes. If you're aiming for a more subtle texture, you can even grate the cucumber so it really integrates with the tuna rather than feeling like an add-in. Because cucumber is so mild-tasting and versatile, it should complement whatever seasoning you usually use in your tuna salad — but if you want to mix things up, adding Greek-style seasonings like garlic and dill and swapping some, or all, of the mayo for Greek yogurt makes a tasty Tzatziki tuna salad.