The Upscale Los Angeles Restaurant Where Frank Sinatra Often Dined With Friends

Not every good thing lasts forever though, including Chasen's. In April 1995, Chasen's closed its doors for good. While business at the restaurant wasn't terrible, it wasn't the same happening establishment it once was. Hollywood changed the way it operated. Stars discussing roles with agents and producers over lunch was less frequent than it had been in the past, and younger generations discovered newer spots to frequent. Thus, business at Chasen's slowed. The celebrity history now lives on in the memories of those who ate there and those who were fortunate enough to gain a piece of the restaurant from the auction that took place after it closed. Among the kitchen items, booths, and art pieces up for bidding was a photograph of Sinatra and a group of friends dining at Chasen's. The photo sold to the highest bidder for $250.

While the restaurant's closure may be a sad realization for those wanting to make the pilgrimage to one of Sinatra's favorite watering holes, the location has since been transformed into a grocery store, which may be worth the stop for huge fans of Old Blue Eyes. However, if you really want to experience dining like Frank Sinatra, the cookbook "Chasen's Where Hollywood Dined: Recipes and Memories" by Betty Goodwin includes the recipe for the irresistible chili, among many others for meals served at Chasen's. Otherwise, you could find your own recipe and try learning which ingredients you should add to your chili to make it as delicious as that of Chasen's and enjoy a bowl while imagining you're sitting at a table with Sinatra himself in old, glamorous Hollywood.