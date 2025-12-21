The Upscale Los Angeles Restaurant Where Frank Sinatra Often Dined With Friends
Far from the classic Italian restaurant Frank Sinatra always dined at in his hometown of Hoboken, New Jersey sat an upscale restaurant in Los Angeles called Chasen's. Originally opened as Chasen's Southern Barbecue Pit in 1936 by Dave Chasen, the once-thriving establishment had humble beginnings. But the limited seating and small menu didn't stop Chasen's from rapidly growing and hosting many celebrity guests, including The Voice himself, Sinatra. Chasen's specialties included seafood on ice, creamed spinach, the hobo steak, and perhaps the most popular item on the menu, chili (which was said to be a favorite of Sinatra and other celebrities).
The restaurant clearly did an excellent job at avoiding too much garlic (a pungent ingredient Frank Sinatra couldn't stomach), as Sinatra would frequent the place with friends. Chasen's remained popular amongst Sinatra and other notable people in Hollywood, including Elizabeth Taylor and Bob Hope, likely due to its combination of a bustling yet intimate environment filled with comfortable dining booths. Celebrities could enjoy a meal while laughing and chatting with good company without feeling like they were on display.
The closure of Chasen's
Not every good thing lasts forever though, including Chasen's. In April 1995, Chasen's closed its doors for good. While business at the restaurant wasn't terrible, it wasn't the same happening establishment it once was. Hollywood changed the way it operated. Stars discussing roles with agents and producers over lunch was less frequent than it had been in the past, and younger generations discovered newer spots to frequent. Thus, business at Chasen's slowed. The celebrity history now lives on in the memories of those who ate there and those who were fortunate enough to gain a piece of the restaurant from the auction that took place after it closed. Among the kitchen items, booths, and art pieces up for bidding was a photograph of Sinatra and a group of friends dining at Chasen's. The photo sold to the highest bidder for $250.
While the restaurant's closure may be a sad realization for those wanting to make the pilgrimage to one of Sinatra's favorite watering holes, the location has since been transformed into a grocery store, which may be worth the stop for huge fans of Old Blue Eyes. However, if you really want to experience dining like Frank Sinatra, the cookbook "Chasen's Where Hollywood Dined: Recipes and Memories" by Betty Goodwin includes the recipe for the irresistible chili, among many others for meals served at Chasen's. Otherwise, you could find your own recipe and try learning which ingredients you should add to your chili to make it as delicious as that of Chasen's and enjoy a bowl while imagining you're sitting at a table with Sinatra himself in old, glamorous Hollywood.