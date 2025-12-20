Martha Stewart's Expert Onion Technique Gives Boston Baked Beans Even More Flavor

A truly delicious batch of beans, whether that's homey, Mexican-style frijoles charros, cassoulet, or barbecue beans, involves multiple ingredients and plenty of prep and cooking time. Aromatics, vegetables, sauces, and spices are almost always involved in order to infuse the beans with depth and flavor. Boston baked beans are no different, and usually include a generous amount of chopped onion. When Martha Stewart prepares her Boston baked beans, she also includes onion — an entire one, in fact — but instead of chopping it up, she leaves it whole and studs it with cloves.

Stewart prefers a peeled, large white onion (one that weighs a whole pound), which she cuts it in half and then pierces the portions with a dozen whole cloves. She places the onions in the bottom of her cooking pot and pours the rest of her ingredients on top, which include soaked pinto or navy beans, a molasses-based sauce mixture, and some salt pork. The beans slow cook in the oven for six hours, giving plenty of time for the onion and cloves to softly flavor the dish. This method also makes it easy to fish out the onion before serving, although Stewart leaves the onion in the bean pot.