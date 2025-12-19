The Extra Boozy Eggnog George Washington Allegedly Enjoyed Wasn't For The Faint Of Heart

Eggnog is, perhaps, the most polarizing of all seasonal beverages. Those who don't like it often refer to the thick, sweet store bought versions that come in cartons and bottles and include no alcohol. This is the kind I grew up drinking and I happen to love it. Truth be told, even though I'm now well into adulthood, I've never tried the traditional, booze-filled version. But, if I'm about to see what it's all about, I'm not so sure I'll start with the recipe that is alleged to come from the kitchen of George Washington. With the amount of liquor in this recipe, we can deduce that the founding father and his cronies got lit at Christmastime.

The recipe is only rumored to come from Mount Vernon, Washington's Virginia-based estate. Truthfully, it first appeared in a 1948 cookbook called "Christmas With The Washingtons" by Olive Bailey. The eggnog tied to our first president came together with a dozen eggs, ¾ cup of sugar, a quart each of cream and milk, 2 cups of brandy, 1 cup of rye whiskey, 1 cup of dark rum, and ½ cup of sherry. Now, this recipe clearly made enough to fill a punch bowl (in fact, it was enough for about 19 drinks), but still, even if you were to scale back the recipe, there's more booze in it than there is milk and cream. It's likely that eggnog is a variation of a warm British drink called posset that was created in the 13th century and included milk, eggs, and sherry. As for traditional eggnog, we wouldn't be surprised if the drink is what it means to have a cup of good cheer during the holiday season.