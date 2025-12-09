The Sugar Swap Martha Stewart Makes For Smooth Homemade Eggnog

With the holiday season in full swing, candies and bakery-worthy cookies are springing up at festive gatherings all across the country. And while there are plenty of beverage options to wash those goodies down, few embody the spirit of the season like a rich, creamy, homemade eggnog. But before you go searching for the best liquor to spike eggnog with, take a note from the Queen of Thanksgiving, Martha Stewart, and make sure you have the right kind of sugar on hand to sweeten the drink.

One of eggnog's signature qualities is an ultra-smooth mouthfeel. If it's grainy, it's not just wrong; it's somewhat offensive. But here's the rub: Sugar has a hard time dissolving without heat. Because eggnog isn't generally heated when it's made, it can be challenging to get the sweetener to combine with the rest of the ingredients to create a smooth, cohesive consistency.

That is why Martha Stewart only uses superfine sugar when she makes her famous eggnog. It's often listed as baker's sugar in recipes, while in stores it's typically labeled as caster sugar. The granules are significantly smaller than table sugar, allowing them to dissolve into the beverage even without heat, adding sweetness to an eggnog without making it grainy.