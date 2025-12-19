Yes, Aldi Does Sell Kitchen Appliances — But There's A Catch

Aldi is one of the fastest-growing and cheapest grocery stores in the United States, and it's gained something of a cult following. Its unique model of not selling big brands in order to keep prices down has proved to be a successful one, leading many to become Aldi faithful. Because of the great deals and positive shopping experience, some people may be tempted to buy everything there, from pantry staples to kitchen appliances. Unfortunately, while Aldi does sell kitchen appliances, buying one isn't so simple; you might end up walking out empty-handed.

To understand why, you have to take into consideration how Aldi works. While it regularly stocks its own produce brands and basics such as milk and eggs, other items or "Finds" are just there temporarily and are sinfully difficult not to impulse buy. The store rotates out these items regularly, with some vanishing after only a week. As one Redditor who frequents the store noted, "If you see something you want, buy it then as there's no guarantees they'll still be there next trip." The vast majority of AOS (aka Aisle of Shame) items are not seasonal, so once they're gone they are gone forever.

As you might guess, kitchen appliances are some of these limited-time items. While many who have bought pots, mixers, waffle irons, and more swear by them, you'll have to find those appliances secondhand once their temporary run is up. The appliances are also not from major brands like Kitchenaid or LG, so if you're looking for the most popular appliance brands in the United States you probably won't be able to find them there.