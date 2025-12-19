Yes, Aldi Does Sell Kitchen Appliances — But There's A Catch
Aldi is one of the fastest-growing and cheapest grocery stores in the United States, and it's gained something of a cult following. Its unique model of not selling big brands in order to keep prices down has proved to be a successful one, leading many to become Aldi faithful. Because of the great deals and positive shopping experience, some people may be tempted to buy everything there, from pantry staples to kitchen appliances. Unfortunately, while Aldi does sell kitchen appliances, buying one isn't so simple; you might end up walking out empty-handed.
To understand why, you have to take into consideration how Aldi works. While it regularly stocks its own produce brands and basics such as milk and eggs, other items or "Finds" are just there temporarily and are sinfully difficult not to impulse buy. The store rotates out these items regularly, with some vanishing after only a week. As one Redditor who frequents the store noted, "If you see something you want, buy it then as there's no guarantees they'll still be there next trip." The vast majority of AOS (aka Aisle of Shame) items are not seasonal, so once they're gone they are gone forever.
As you might guess, kitchen appliances are some of these limited-time items. While many who have bought pots, mixers, waffle irons, and more swear by them, you'll have to find those appliances secondhand once their temporary run is up. The appliances are also not from major brands like Kitchenaid or LG, so if you're looking for the most popular appliance brands in the United States you probably won't be able to find them there.
Why Aldi's kitchen appliance shopping is really a game of chance
It's not that these are items you should always avoid at Aldi. In fact, some appliances there are incredible deals and sought after by shoppers. One Reddit user practically purred over their purchase, saying, "This stock pot, the kettle, and the Dutch oven are the cutest things I've ever seen." So, should you just keep visiting and waiting for the exact appliance you need, essentially rolling the dice with every trip? Although that might work, there's one helpful trick.
Every week, Aldi releases a list of weekly "Finds" including appliances and kitchenware. If you check the store when employees stock the shelves on Wednesdays, you'll probably be able to rush in and grab what you want before the rest of the regulars snatch it up. Still, there's no predictable schedule of when items will become available, so it's still a luck game. Recently, a few appliances have been briefly brought back after receiving rave reviews the year before. If you miss out on something you really wanted, check back the same time next year and cross your fingers that it, or something similar, returns.
American and European Aldi stores have some major differences, but our friends across the pond still have to brave the "Aisle of Shame." Luckily, there's a way everyone can check out what's available without needing to run to the store or study weekly adverts. Aldi has an online store with a section specifically for non-food kitchen supplies such as mugs, tablecloths, and appliances. In other words, you can order the appliance online.