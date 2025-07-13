The Most Popular Appliance Brand In America Has Been Around Since 1919

The KitchenAid stand mixer is the star of the brand for several reasons. The first is that, like many appliances, it makes people's lives easier. Seriously, make your go-to cookie recipe in a KitchenAid mixer and you'll immediately notice how much it speeds up the process. The second is that it's not just a mixer, it's a multitude of appliances in one. There are a number of attachments available for the stand mixer which allow you to do everything — from making your own noodles to juicing vegetables.

The stand mixer has even made its way into the world of aesthetics, with social media users posting their mixers with added decals to customize them. Once you've put your hands on one, it's no mystery how KitchenAid has claimed the number one spot as the most popular appliance brand in America (despite the high price tag). A typical stand mixer will cost you anywhere from $300 to $400, and those versions often only include a few of the most basic attachments. If you dream of decking out your kitchen in KitchenAid appliances, it may be best to shop around the winter holidays, as that's the best time to shop for large kitchen appliances.