The Most Popular Appliance Brand In America Has Been Around Since 1919
The phrase "if it ain't broke don't fix it" is fitting for an appliance brand that has wooed Americans for over a hundred years thanks to its efficiency and durable craftsmanship. KitchenAid is the household name behind popular stovetops, dishwashers, and the much-beloved KitchenAid stand mixer which plenty of people want in their dream kitchen. The company got its start with what would become the Model H-5 stand mixer in 1908 when Herbert Johnston first came to the idea of a more convenient solution to mixing dough which didn't involve doing it by hand.
In 1918, Johnston and Thomas F. Rataiczak patented the stand mixer and in 1919 it was released to the public as a food preparation tool. KitchenAid didn't introduce its next appliance until 1949 when the company unveiled an in-home dishwasher which consumers could purchase in either pink or white. Over the years the company has expanded to other appliances both large and small, but the stand mixer remains the most popular item (and possibly the most versatile as well).
The KitchenAid stand mixer is a culinary star
The KitchenAid stand mixer is the star of the brand for several reasons. The first is that, like many appliances, it makes people's lives easier. Seriously, make your go-to cookie recipe in a KitchenAid mixer and you'll immediately notice how much it speeds up the process. The second is that it's not just a mixer, it's a multitude of appliances in one. There are a number of attachments available for the stand mixer which allow you to do everything — from making your own noodles to juicing vegetables.
The stand mixer has even made its way into the world of aesthetics, with social media users posting their mixers with added decals to customize them. Once you've put your hands on one, it's no mystery how KitchenAid has claimed the number one spot as the most popular appliance brand in America (despite the high price tag). A typical stand mixer will cost you anywhere from $300 to $400, and those versions often only include a few of the most basic attachments. If you dream of decking out your kitchen in KitchenAid appliances, it may be best to shop around the winter holidays, as that's the best time to shop for large kitchen appliances.