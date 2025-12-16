Store-Bought Eggnog, Ranked Worst To Best

Eggnog is a holiday classic. This gloopy, generously flavored, and calorically dense blend of milk, cream, egg yolks — not to mention dashes of flavorings such as vanilla and nutmeg — is also pretty odd, or at least polarizing. Many think eggnog is disgusting. Others think that it's one of the highlights of the holidays, unlike so many other odd and old-school Christmas dishes that almost everyone has forgotten about.

There are plenty of occasions where eggnog, as long as it's safe to drink, fits in nicely. It's the perfect item to leave out for Santa on Christmas Eve, and it's a must-have holiday dish for family gatherings and office parties. But the holidays are so busy that it's often hard to find time to make eggnog from scratch. Fortunately, it's really easy to let someone else do the work. Almost every supermarket and corner store in the country at this time of year has a dairy case well stocked with multiple brands and styles of eggnog.

Store-bought eggnog is a cheap and easy way to cut corners, but it's hard to know which eggnogs are just as good as homemade and which should send their producers straight to Santa's naughty list. The Takeout collected 13 leading brand eggnogs and taste-tested them. Here's a ranking of eggnogs from the worst to best, or the ones that make us wary down to the ones that leave us feeling merry.