How To Safely Use A Pressure Cooker — And Stop Being Afraid Of Explosions

Instant Pots are beloved kitchen appliances that can help you make a wide variety of recipes to simplify weeknight cooking. They also give you the most bang for your buck, since they're basically pressure cookers that have multiple other functions. Want to make a great stew, cook rice, or even bake a cake? Instant Pot can do it all. However, because the appliance cooks using pressure, some people worry that it could explode or burn them. If you're in this camp, you'll want to hear the advice that Coco Morante, recipe developer and author of "The Instant Kitchen Meal Prep Cookbook," shared with The Takeout.

While Morante is a big fan of pressure cookers, she advises home cooks to be careful with overfilling the pot. "As a rule of thumb, most pressure cookers should only be filled halfway for foods that can expand or foam (think grains, beans, and pasta), and ⅔ full for other foods like soups [or] stews," she explains.

That said, Morante also cautions against overcorrecting. She states, "On the flip side, you don't want to use too little liquid when cooking in a pressure cooker. For a 6-quart (standard-sized) model, at least a cup of water, broth, or other cooking liquid is required for enough steam to build up so the pot can come to pressure. You can sometimes get away with a little less, but for foolproof results, just stick to the one-cup rule." As with many things in life, the trick for pressure cooker success seems to be balance.