Nestled in the rocky, shallow areas of bays, tide pools, and kelp forests in Central and Northern California is a species of abalone which has been an important part of local life for centuries. Red abalone are sea mollusks related to sea snails and sea slugs and have been harvested and utilized by Native Americans, Chinese and Japanese Americans, and commercial and recreational fishermen throughout history. Once a thriving species prized for its mild, sweet flavor and beautiful, iridescent shells, red abalone have been closely monitored and banned from harvesting for years due to their declining numbers. The California Fish and Game Commission has recently extended the ban for another ten years.

Commercial fishing for red abalone has been banned in California since 1997, but recreational fishing was still allowed with a legal permit from the Fish and Game Commission. However, in 2018, the ban was expanded to recreational fishing too when the state discovered just how fast red abalone were disappearing as they weren't reproducing in adequate enough numbers to sustain the species. Fishing for the mollusk generated about $44 million for the local community, but it wasn't worth the risk of driving the abalone into extinction. This is precisely why you'll probably never eat white abalone in America. California has taken the violation of the fishing ban very seriously. One man was fined $40,000 when investigators found 80 abalone in his home, while another was arrested upon suspicion of harvesting near Sonoma.