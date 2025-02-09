The Only Edible Part Of A Sea Urchin Is Truly Unexpected

Sea urchin has been a staple of Japanese cuisine for hundreds of years, often featured in sushi and sashimi dishes. More commonly called "uni" when it appears on menus, the delicacy has taken over high-end sushi restaurants around the world and also pops up in gourmet sauces and fusion dishes. When you first look at a sea urchin in its native habitat, clinging to a reef, edible is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. But, upon carefully cracking that spiny shell, you'll see five orange, sponge-like "tongues."

Though these tongues are often believed to be roe, the edible parts of the sea urchin are actually its reproductive organs or gonads. Sea urchins can be male or female, so those creamy orange lobes you're about to scoop up are either its ovaries or testicles. Hungry yet? Just one of these tongue blobs, commonly served as a single piece of sashimi, can go for $15 a piece at a fancy sushi restaurant.

Uni has as many fans as it has haters. Gourmands who love it say it's the creamy texture and oceanic flavor that keeps them paying those high prices. Meanwhile, less-than-enthusiastic users on one Reddit thread described it as "beach mud" and "fish pudding." Of course, freshness is everything when it comes to uni. Once the urchin is carved out of its shell, it begins to degrade, and the flavor quickly goes downhill from there. Ideally, uni should be cleaned, iced, and shipped as quickly as possible to preserve those salty sea flavors.