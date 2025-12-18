Broken Glass In Your Kitchen? Grab This Bakery Staple To Make Cleanup Much Easier

It's a horrible feeling to drop a glass in the kitchen, and even worse to hear it shatter. Worst of all, you now have to worry about cleaning up the pieces. Broken glass can be especially difficult, and even dangerous, to clean up. Studies have shown that when a drinking glass breaks, it's likely to leave behind anywhere from three to 120 residual shards. Luckily, clearing these shards can be an easy and safe process thanks to something you probably already have in your kitchen: a slice of bread.

While you may reach for your kitchen dish sponge to help with the clean-up, it's better to grab a slice of bread that you can toss in the garbage. The texture of the bread can pick up those hard-to-see shards without risking injury to your hands. You don't even need to dampen the bread if it's still fresh; just take it out of the bag, and it should be ready to go, making your cleanup easier and less scary.