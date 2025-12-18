Broken Glass In Your Kitchen? Grab This Bakery Staple To Make Cleanup Much Easier
It's a horrible feeling to drop a glass in the kitchen, and even worse to hear it shatter. Worst of all, you now have to worry about cleaning up the pieces. Broken glass can be especially difficult, and even dangerous, to clean up. Studies have shown that when a drinking glass breaks, it's likely to leave behind anywhere from three to 120 residual shards. Luckily, clearing these shards can be an easy and safe process thanks to something you probably already have in your kitchen: a slice of bread.
While you may reach for your kitchen dish sponge to help with the clean-up, it's better to grab a slice of bread that you can toss in the garbage. The texture of the bread can pick up those hard-to-see shards without risking injury to your hands. You don't even need to dampen the bread if it's still fresh; just take it out of the bag, and it should be ready to go, making your cleanup easier and less scary.
Other ways a simple slice of bread can help clean around the kitchen
While the "broken glass trick" is one of the more surprising uses for a slice of bread, it's not the only way that bread can help you clean the kitchen. You may be surprised to learn that you can use bread to clean your kitchen in general. In addition to picking up broken glass, a slice of bread can be used to clean up other spills and stains, including anything from spilled milk to catching crumbs, and can help keep your air fryer clean.
Moreover, if you want to clean your cast iron but are worried about ruining the "seasoning," a slice of bread can be one of the best tools for cleaning off excess grease (and yes, you can and should clean your cast iron — just be careful when doing so). You can even use bread to clean a part of your kitchen you may not have thought of: the walls. Just roll a slice of bread into a ball, and you can use it to dab greasy or oily stains, like food splatters or fingerprints, from painted or even wallpapered kitchen walls.