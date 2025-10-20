The Secret To Keeping Your Air Fryer Clean Is A Single Slice Of Bread

Air fryers are a compact, easy, and healthier way to cook, but they come with downsides. Besides having limited cooking capacity or being noisy, they have a habit of getting filthy. To use your air fryer to the absolute fullest, you're going to end up cooking greasy things, which tend to make a terrible mess. You can help prevent this grease issue with a simple kitchen hack that won't cost more than a slice of bread, because it literally is a slice of bread.

This trick is absurdly simple: Whenever you cook something that has extra oil, grease, or juice, put a slice or two of bread flat in the bottom of the air fryer, under the basket. The greasier the food, the more bread you can use. It will soak up excess moisture and is easily removable once your cooking is done. Built-up grease can start to smoke and smell terrible as it gets hot, so this hack can prevent not only messes but also smelly kitchens. The bread even catches food particles falling into the drip pan, while still allowing airflow through to the basket.

When you're done, just throw the bread away, as it's less harmful to the environment than aluminum. Or, if you used it while cooking bacon, you can fry it up in the air fryer and slice it into tasty croutons for less waste. While there are some things you should never put into an air fryer, a slice of bread definitely isn't one of them.