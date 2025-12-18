The Big Caveat That Comes With Reusing Tea Bags

Have you ever reused a tea bag? I'm the queen of the penny pinchers, and I drink tea just about every day, but reusing the bags is something I didn't think was possible. Or at least, not advisable. My great aunts and my grandma used to do it, but they wound up reusing theirs so many times that the tea bags lost all flavor. That's somewhere I refuse to go. It turns out, though, there is a middle ground between using a fresh tea bag every time and using it until it wears out. According to Jee Choe, a coffee and tea sommelier who blogs about hot beverages at Oh, How Civilized, it's okay to reuse a tea bag before it loses flavor as long as you only do it two times.

"Tea bags are filled with crushed tea leaves, so after the initial couple of brews, all the flavor will be gone, leaving a weaker brew with each steep," Choe explained to The Takeout. Beware, your second cup won't be quite as strong. "Each brew after the first will have a noticeable, weaker taste," she said. This means you might want to steep it a bit longer than you would on the first go-round. Choe also feels that the two-and-done tea bag rule should apply regardless of whether the brew is black, green, or white. "I would say for any tea, I wouldn't steep more than twice," she says.