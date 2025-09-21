Here's How Many Times You Can Reuse A Tea Bag Before Losing Flavor

Have you ever wondered why you automatically reach for a new tea bag if you want a second cup? Maybe you watched other people do it, maybe you were taught this method, or maybe you learned it the not-so-flavorful way by tasting it yourself. But what if you wanted to reuse a satchel for that much-loved afternoon cup of tea? We spoke with fine tea company THEORÓ founder Elle Liu about how many times a tea bag can actually be used. And it's often more than once.

"Most commercial tea bags tend to lose flavor after the first or second steep, as they're often filled with broken leaves or dust-grade tea, with flavor enhanced by additives or masking agents," Liu explains. With higher-quality teas, you might be able to steep sachets or bags two or three times. Liu, however, prefers loose-leaf tea, as it tastes better and offers a full sensory experience that bagged tea can't. "With loose-leaf, you can actually see the integrity of the leaves, and the second or third infusion often reveals something new, not less," she says.

Whether you can re-steep tea is also determined by food safety. Both loose-leaf and bagged teas must be air dried between steeps in a breathable space, not trapped in an airtight container or left in a mug. Damp tea leaves can become a breeding ground for bacteria and mold. "A good rule of thumb: if it smells off or feels slimy, don't reuse it," says Liu.