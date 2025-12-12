11 Popular Buffets That Disappeared

For an individual or family used to cooking their own meals at home, going out to eat is a delightful treat. But while it's lovely to leave the cooking to someone else, a traditional restaurant can feel restricting: You're pretty much relegated to just one entree, a couple of sides, and maybe a dessert. Enter the great all-you-can-eat American buffet restaurant.

For about the price of a meal at a typical fast casual restaurant, at a buffet, one can stack a plate high with all kinds of food — and they can return to the hot stations, salad bar, and dessert area as many times as they'd like, or until they just can't eat another bite. Buffets are cathedrals dedicated to abundance, variety, and gluttony, and for decades, they've been all over the U.S. restaurant scene.

When economic times are good, buffets tend to do well. But if the conditions aren't quite right, they can fail, and fail quickly — especially when the worst secrets of all-you-can-eat buffets are exposed. While plenty of independently owned buffets, many of which focus on a single type of food or cuisine, still populate America's malls, strip malls, and commercial areas, the chains that once dominated the buffet sector have become an endangered business. Many companies once well known for their buffets have ceased to exist in recent years. Here are some once-popular American buffets that have closed their doors for good.