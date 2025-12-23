The Kitchen Essential That Martha Stewart Uses For A Tidy Pantry
Most of us don't have the luxury of a butler's pantry in our homes like Martha Stewart does (it's a room between the kitchen and the dining room that's designed for storage, prep, and serving), but we can all easily access the same product she uses to keep the cabinet shelves in her pantry looking tidy.
In a 2019 post on the Martha Stewart blog, Stewart's assistants are photographed lining the cabinet shelves of her butler's pantry with freezer paper to prep the shelves for storing stacks of Stewart's vintage and antique dishware collections (like the kitchen items Martha Stewart wants you to buy at thrift stores). This durable, double-sided paper can serve the same purpose for Martha Stewart's delicate dishes as it can for everyday pantry staples. The plastic-coated side creates a moisture-resistant barrier that shields the shelf from leaks or grime often caused by opened liquid items while the dull, unfinished paper side adds a slight grip to keep flimsy chip bags and other lightweight items from sliding around.
Parchment paper, wax paper, and standard shelf liners might seem like good substitutes for freezer paper, but they all fall short. Neither parchment nor wax paper is moisture-resistant so spills can soak through and stain or warp the shelf, and both tear easily. Many shelf liners have adhesive backs that leave a sticky residue and if leaks happen they hold onto the moisture, creating mold. They also tend to come in colors or patterns that can clash with your kitchen. Freezer paper is the best option to avoid all of these issues.
Turn a cheap roll of freezer paper into custom, Martha Stewart-approved shelf liners
Freeze paper can be found in the baking or food-storage aisle of most grocery stores and typically costs around $6 (depending on brand, store, and area) for a standard 100-square-foot-sized roll. Commercial-sized rolls are available, but for lining pantry shelves the standard size should be plenty. You can buy freezer paper in white or in it's natural brown color since both function the same. If you're wanting to emulate Stewart's classic, clean aesthetic, go for white. All of a sudden your rows of canned and dried goods will become abnormally satisfying to look at.
To line pantry shelves with freezer paper, start by clearing the shelf and giving it a thorough wipe so the paper has a clean surface to lie on. Measure the length and depth of the shelf, then cut a piece of freezer paper slightly larger than those dimensions — you can trim the excess once it's in place. Lay the paper plastic-side facing down as this side has the moisture-resistant coating that protects the shelf. Smooth the paper out, ensuring it lays flat on the shelf without bubbles or creases. For an even tighter fit, tuck the slight overhang created from the slightly larger dimensions under the lip of the shelf and secure it every few inches with a small piece of removable tape. Once the liner looks neat, restock the shelf and enjoy the instant upgrade. You can also keep a tidy fridge with this cheap but chic dollar tree find.